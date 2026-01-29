Mike MacDonald’s Patriots Confession Is Bad News for Sam Darnold & Seahawks Ahead of Super Bowl 60

As the Seattle Seahawks prepare for their highly anticipated Super Bowl 60 clash against the New England Patriots, head coach Mike MacDonald dropped a shocking bombshell. At the very least, it should have put Sam Darnold and the entire Pacific Northwest on high alert.

In a candid chat on Seattle Sports with hosts Brock Huard and Mike Salk, Macdonald revealed he’s entirely unfamiliar with his upcoming opponent. He was asked about his history or connection with Patriots coach Mike Vrabel. His answer was a blunt “No.”

The conversation only got more concerning for the Seahawks fans as the hosts asked MacDonald about his early scouting report of New England.

“I haven’t watched one snap on tape,” Macdonald confessed. “I think it’s one of those unique things, too, where there is no crossover tape. I can’t remember watching anybody against their defense this year on crossover tape. So, it’s going to be kind of like a fresh perspective.”

That’s not something you would want to hear from your head coach about an opponent he’s facing in the Super Bowl.

Generally, crossover tapes are treated as the lifeblood of weekly preparations. In fact, Seattle’s opponents, aka Vrabel, have been indulging all their time studying their upcoming opponents. While he admitted to not devouring all of the Seahawks games, he claimed to have a pretty good sense of what he’s up against.

“They’re first in the league in scoring on defense, third on offense. Good mix of veterans and youth,” Vrabel said. “We’re going to have to be really good in all phases, but this is an excellent football team.”

Comparing that to MacDonald’s strategies or plans, it wouldn’t be entirely surprising if New England earns their seventh Vince Lombardi Trophy.

MacDonald’s reasoning for doing so? He never encountered Vrabel on the field.

Since Vrabel took over the drowning Patriots, he hasn’t crossed paths with the Seahawks. MacDonald faced the team during his debut season as head coach and managed to secure a win at 23-20. Compared to that team, the current Patriots are entirely new.

And while MacDonald’s dog ate his homework, Vrabel isn’t taking things lightly. He has brought the team this far, and he might not settle until the goal is achieved. But perhaps there’s another reason why MacDonald seems so relaxed.

Is Drake Maye’s injury concerning for the Patriots?

While head coach Vrabel is putting on a strong face, star quarterback Drake Maye’s injury has become a concern. He suffered a shoulder injury in the AFC Championship game after hitting the turf awkwardly on his right shoulder. Later on, he was seen on the Patriots’ injury report in a limited capacity.

But Vrabel remains optimistic.

“Not much,” he told reporters when asked about how concerning Maye’s injury is. “I try not to have a whole lot of concern. I just want to prepare the football team and make sure that we’re ready and that we have a plan. I don’t want to surprise anybody.”

Between the AFC Championship and the Super Bowl, there’s around a two-week gap, so there’s a great chance that Maye will not miss the big game. As of Wednesday, he practiced with limited participation, and the latest report hasn’t arrived since the team hasn’t practiced.

The second-year quarterback, too, offered assurance to the Patriots fans over his injury. He claims he’ll be in full health after “some extra rest,” which the bye before Super Bowl LX offers him.