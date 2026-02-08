Mike Macdonald Sets Sight on Klint Kubiak’s Replacement After OC Accepts HC Role

Essentials Inside The Story Seattle risks losing offensive coach amid Raiders interest

Super Bowl run forces contingency planning for possible departure

Giants and Seahawks assistants emerge as internal replacement options

The Seattle Seahawks may soon lose offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, with strong buzz linking him to the Raiders’ head coaching role. Even as Seattle prepares for its Super Bowl final, head coach Mike Macdonald appears to be planning ahead. Rumors suggest the team has already started looking at a possible replacement in a Giants coach, as their OC has accepted a head coaching role.

“#Seahawks have interest in former #Giants OC Mike Kafka for their open OC job,” the NFL Rumors page posted on X on Sunday.

Klint Kubiak has accepted the Raiders’ head coaching job, leaving Seattle with a massive void to fill. After engineering one of the league’s most balanced and quarterback-friendly offenses, turning Sam Darnold into a Pro Bowler, and pushing the Seahawks to the Super Bowl, Kubiak’s departure forces Mike Macdonald into immediate contingency mode.

With hours left for the big game, Mike Macdonald’s Seahawks are still focused on their Super Bowl final. Until Kubiak’s move to the Raiders becomes official, Seattle cannot make any formal coaching changes. But that hasn’t stopped them from setting their eyes on the former Giants head coach.

Mike Kafka’s time with the Giants was not all perfect. However, his work as an offensive coordinator highlights more than the win totals suggest. He played an important role in quarterback development, including helping Jaxson Dart settle into the NFL with impressive rookie numbers (2,000+ yards and 24 touchdowns).

That experience could help Seattle, especially with Sam Darnold playing well late in his career, thanks to the Seahawks’ current offensive coordinator.

Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – JANUARY 03: Sam Darnold 14 of the Seattle Seahawks jogs off the field after a win against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game on January 3, 2026 at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 03 Seahawks at 49ers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260103174

Kubiak’s impact on the Seahawks was massive: the Seahawks ranked third in the NFL in points per game in 2025, scoring 483 total points, and an average of 28.4 per game. Under his leadership, Seattle jumped from 28th to 11th in the league in rushing yards.

Replacing that level of production will not be easy for the team. In comparison, the Giants averaged 22.4 points per game, which is strong but clearly less than Seattle’s output. Kafka does have one clear edge, though.

The former interim head coach’s offense ranked in the top five in rushing, with 2,195 total rushing yards and 129.1 yards per game. Kubiak’s Seahawks ranked 11 at 123.3 yards per game. While both numbers are strong, Kafka’s success on the ground could help Seattle get more out of its running game, which still has room to grow. That being said, Seattle’s concerns may not stop with Kubiak.

Imago Credits: imago

Recent buzz suggests that yet another Seattle coach may move to the Raiders. If Seattle keeps losing coaches, Mike Macdonald is likely to face early pressure in his tenure.

Seahawks QB coach Andrew Janocko emerges as a Raiders OC candidate

The Raiders just fired a former Seahawks Super Bowl-winning head coach, but they may once again look to Seattle as they continue reshaping their coaching staff. Seahawks QB coach Andrew Janocko has emerged as a potential offensive coordinator candidate in Las Vegas, with early signs pointing to growing interest as the organization builds around new head coach Klint Kubiak.

“Seahawks quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko is expected to have ‘traction’ on becoming the #Raiders next OC under Klint Kubiak, according to @JFowlerESPN,” the M Raiders page posted on X.

Fowler reported that Janocko and Kubiak are extremely close, having worked together previously in Minnesota from 2019-2021 and again with the New Orleans Saints in 2024 before they both reunited in Seattle in 2025. While no hire has been finalized, the connection makes Janocko a logical option as Kubiak begins to assemble his staff.

Janocko joined the Seahawks in February 2025 as part of Kubiak’s offensive staff. Soon after, Seattle brought in Sam Darnold to stabilize the QB position. The move paid off, as the Seahawks posted a 14-3 regular season record, won the NFC West, and reached the Super Bowl, with the passing offense playing a major role throughout the season.

Under Andrew Janocko’s guidance, Darnold delivered a strong season in 2025. He threw for 4,048 yards, marking only the second time in Darnold’s eight-year career that he crossed the 4,000-yard and 20-touchdown mark, having last done so in the 2024 season with the Vikings.

Janocko’s familiarity with Kubiak’s system and his recent success developing a QB make him an appealing option for the Raiders as they look to establish continuity on offense. While the situation remains unclear, the reported interest highlights how Seattle’s coaching staff continues to draw attention across the league.