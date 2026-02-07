Mike Macdonald Shares Major Nick Emmanwori Update Amid Seahawks Rookie’s Uncertain Status Ahead of Super Bowl

The Seattle Seahawks wrapped up their final practice ahead of Super Bowl LX with plenty still up in the air. However, head coach Mike Macdonald delivered one clear update that mattered most. Rookie safety Nick Emmanwori, who raised concerns earlier in the week, appears to be trending in the right direction at the perfect time.

According to ESPN senior NFL writer Kalyn Kahler, Macdonald did not hide his relief while speaking about the situation.

“No designation for Nick…Turns out he’s alive,” Macdonald said.

Kahler also added more clarity by noting, “Safety Nick Emmanwori joined the defensive backs in drills and participated in full. He played catch with a ball boy during break. Emmanwori has no injury designation for Sunday.”

Earlier in the week, the outlook felt far less certain for the Emerald City. Reports suggested Emmanwori tweaked his ankle during Wednesday’s session and then stayed sidelined on Thursday. Still, momentum shifted quickly. By Friday, the Seahawks had him back as a full participant, and now all signs point toward him suiting up Sunday against the New England Patriots.

