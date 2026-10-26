“Miss You”: Seahawks’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba Mourns Tragic Passing of Family Member After Mike Macdonald Hinted at Adversity

Jaxon Smith-Njigba gave a remarkable performance, recording nine receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown in the Seattle Seahawks‘ dominant 20-3 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. But with the wide receiver’s on-field brilliance, a personal loss has added a bittersweet weight to his time in the spotlight.

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Smith-Njigba took to Instagram as he mourned the passing of his beloved grandmother, sharing an emotional farewell for his nana. He shared a photo of himself and his grandmother from the 3rd annual JSN scholarship banquet this past February.

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Jaxon Smith-Njigba captioned his Instagram story, writing, “The was for you, nana!!!! I lovvveeee youuu. I’ll miss you every day,” with purple hearts.

The wide receiver did not publicly share any details about the cause of her passing in the post, nor did he specify which of his grandmothers she was. However, he has previously spoken about the importance of family and the influence his loved ones have had on his journey.

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The tribute came after head coach Mike Macdonald hinted at adversity post-game. However, there is no confirmed indication that Macdonald’s comments were directly related to Smith Njigba’s family loss.

“He’s tremendous,” Macdonald said after the Week 7 win. “I don’t know how else to describe him. He’s had some adversity this week. Just going to leave it like that. But just really proud of him as a person. As a person, competitor, teammate, how do you not just have the most respect for the guy and love him for how he operates?”

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Smith-Njigba has been one of the Seahawks’ biggest offensive weapons during the 2026 season. Entering Week 8, he has recorded 58 receptions for a league-high 867 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Just last season, he recorded the best year of his four-year career so far. He caught 119 passes for a league-high 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns, setting career highs across the board and earning his second Pro Bowl selection alongside the AP Offensive Player of the Year award. Now, it looks like the 24-year-old might be on track for another accolade-filled campaign.

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His latest outing showed why the Seahawks continue to depend on him in their passing attack. Yet, his personal life is a reminder that even elite players experience difficult moments away from the game.

For Smith Njigba, football may provide a routine in the middle of the emotional challenges, but the loss of a loved one cannot just be set aside when the next game arrives. The receiver’s heartfelt tribute has also given fans a more personal look at the man behind the Seahawks jersey.