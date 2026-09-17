Seahawks Mourn as Franchise Legend Fredd Young Passes Away at 64

Fredd Young, who made his mark as a linebacker and special teams standout for the Seattle Seahawks from 1984 to 1987, has died. He was 64.

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“We mourn the passing of Seahawks Legend Fredd Young,” the Seahawks wrote on their official Instagram page. “A Pro Bowler in each of his four seasons with the Seahawks, Fredd’s legacy will forever be part of our franchise. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

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Young leaves behind his wife, Michelle, seven children, Jessica, Freddy Jr., Matthew, Monroe, Fenix, Jeremiah, and Amirah, and seven grandchildren: Jaysha, Jarah, Jianika, Titus, Cassius, Justus, and Sunday.

His cause of death has not been revealed. Details regarding his health in recent years are unavailable.

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Fredd Young played for two NFL teams

It was 1988, and Young had already completed four seasons in Seattle. He would have stayed longer if it weren’t for his teammate Brian Bosworth… or rather, his teammate’s fat contract.

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Bosworth had signed a 10-year, $11-million contract, and that barely sat well with Young, who demanded a comparable contract. The Seahawks, though, were adamant on their policy of ‘no renegotiations’.

They did offer to extend his contract and restructure it, but that was simply not good enough for Young. And that’s when he decided to communicate his unhappiness in his own manner.

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Young’s absence from camp stretched to 31 days. He initially reported eight days late, only to walk out again the following day. He eventually returned to camp after the Seahawks informed him that they were prepared to place him on a reserve list that would keep him sidelined for the season.

He felt like he had no choice, and that was the only reason he ever went to camp.

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But when things got too much, he wrote a simple message to Seahawks President Mike McCormack: he was going to retire if not traded soon.

Since both parties couldn’t come to a common ground, the team shipped off the player to the Indianapolis Colts, and that’s where Young spent the three final years of his NFL career.

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His time in Seattle, however, was… just something else.

Young’s rise in Seattle began on special teams before he earned a starting linebacker job in his second season. During his three seasons as a starter, he recorded 338 tackles and became a fan favorite on the Seahawks teams of the Chuck Knox era.

His standout 1987 campaign brought 9.0 sacks, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and an interception, earning him All-Pro recognition.

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His story didn’t begin in the NFL

It all started with his dominance as a collegiate player for the New Mexico State Aggies, where he played from 1980 to 1983. Standing 6 feet 1 inch and weighing 220 pounds, Young was a “defensive powerhouse,” as NMSU noted, leading the team in tackles in 1982 and 1983 with 134 and 140, respectively.

Seeing his dominance, backup linebacker Britt Mayberry suggested Young add an extra ‘D’ to his first name, with Fred becoming Fredd for the rest of his career. That is also where this quote stemmed from: “because he hit so hard it made opposing players stutter.”

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And Mayberry’s thought was later substantiated by Young being honored with First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors in 1982, and AP All-American honors in 1983. Widely regarded as the greatest Aggies star, Young remained devoted to Las Cruces, returning there with his family after retiring.

“I couldn’t wait to come back and settle down in Las Cruces,” Young said, according to the NM State Foundation in 2025. “This city had the biggest impact on me. NMSU opened so many doors, and now I talk to student-athletes and let them know they can do what I did: make it to the NFL, build a life, and take care of their families.”

Young also mentioned that, to him, life meant appreciating “both the simple pleasures and the big wonders of our world.” He emphasized “connecting with nature” and encouraged others to do things that brought them joy, while stating that there was “no better place” than New Mexico.

And his kind nature and respect for everyone were something that would be showcased in his everyday work.

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Fredd Young was a kind-hearted person, apart from being a legend in football

Following Young’s death, James Baca, a Bank of America employee who moved to Las Cruces in 2008, wrote on Substack that Young was “the nicest guy ever.”

He wrote that Young was always “kind and gracious” and also had long conversations with him when Baca got promoted to do managerial tasks and handle Young’s banking profile.

“And I think that’s what sticks with me today,” Baca wrote. “Before I understood who Fredd Young was, before I knew about the football player or understood his place in New Mexico State history, I just knew him as one of the nicest guys who came into my bank.”

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Although Young retired from football after the 1990 season, being named in the US Bank/NM State Athletics Hall of Fame in 1991 and the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame in 2024. His two sons, elder Matthew and the younger Monroe, are following their father’s legacy.

Both sons started their careers at Oñate High School. Monroe became the No. 1-ranked high school player in New Mexico, joining the University of California and playing for the Golden Bears.

Matthew, on the other hand, played three seasons for the Aggies like his father, with 62 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 6.5 tackles for a loss, three fumble recoveries, and one touchdown, then transferred to the Texas Tech Red Raiders in 2023.

Fredd Young will be dearly missed by his family and friends.