NFL Owners Give Verdict on Jeff Bezos Buying Seattle Seahawks as Jody Allen Gets $8B Update

The Seattle Seahawks may be focused on the Super Bowl, but a potential sale to Jeff Bezos has the rest of the NFL’s ownership circle buzzing. And while an $8 billion valuation is enough to make anyone listen, but for Bezos, it doesn’t seem to be enough to win over his potential future partners in the NFL owners’ club.

“We don’t comment on rumors or speculation, and the team is not for sale,” a spokesperson for the Paul G. Allen Estate said in a statement on January 30. “We’ve already said that will change at some point, per Paul’s wishes, but I have no news to share. Our focus right now is winning the Super Bowl and completing the sale of the Portland Trail Blazers in the coming months.”

In addition to that response from the Paul G. Allen Estate, Mark Maske of The Washington Post reported that several people familiar with NFL ownership views were skeptical that Bezos would pursue the Seahawks franchise. Makse also mentioned that some people think that while Bezos moved to Miami in 2023, his reduced ties to Seattle could lower his interest in purchasing the Seahawks. But NFL reporter Jonathan Jones had earlier suggested that Jeff Bezos has been interested in the Seahawks’ franchise.

“The eventual sale of the Seahawks and Jeff Bezos have been a potential connection for some time,” Jones had mentioned via an X post on January 30.

The Amazon founder previously tested the NFL ownership waters during the sale of the Washington Commanders in 2023. At that time, Jeff Bezos hired Allen & Company to explore a possible bid for the Commanders but ultimately chose not to enter the process. The Commanders later sold to a Josh Harris–led group for a then-record $6.05 billion. This time around, though, Bezos will face even bigger bidding numbers.

It was Paul Allen, the Microsoft co-founder, who bought the Seahawks in 1996 from the franchise’s previous owner, Ken Behring. When the deal became official in 1997, it famously saved the Seahawks from relocating to Southern California. After Allen passed away in 2018, the franchise’s ownership was transferred to the Paul G. Allen Estate.

Now, while the estate also owns the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers, Paul Allen’s sister, Jody Allen, currently controls both teams as executor of the trust. Paul instructed her that both franchises would eventually be sold, with proceeds directed toward philanthropy. Jody publicly acknowledged that reality around both the franchises in 2022, making it clear that a sale is inevitable, just not imminent.

“The time will come when that changes, given Paul’s plans to dedicate the vast majority of his wealth to philanthropy,” Jody Allen said in a statement in July 2022. “But estates of this size and complexity can take 10 to 20 years to wind down. There is no preordained timeline by which the teams must be sold.

But if the Seahawks were to go on the market soon, it would mark a rare moment in NFL history. It would be the first time in the Super Bowl era that an NFL team appearing in the Super Bowl was sold shortly afterward. Timing alone could dramatically boost the Seahawks’ team value.

There’s also a financial wrinkle that recently disappeared from Seattle. Under a 1997 referendum linked to the construction of the Seahawks’ Lumen Field, if the team had been sold before May 2024, Jody Allen would have owed the state of Washington 10% of the sale price. With that provision expired, Jody stands to gain significantly more from any future sale.

What will be the worth of Jody Allen’s Seahawks team now if it’s put up for sale?

As per Sportico, the Seahawks franchise is currently worth $6.59 billion, ranking it 14th among NFL teams. The Commanders sold for $6.05 billion in 2023, making it the most recent NFL team to be put up in the market. Meanwhile, a Tom Dundon–led group agreed to purchase the Allen Estate’s Trail Blazers last year for approximately $4.25 billion. If Jody Allen were to sell the Seahawks now, fresh off a Super Bowl appearance, the price is reported to soar even higher.

“One team executive told ESPN that the Seahawks could fetch $7 billion to $8 billion,” ESPN’s Seth Wickersham and Brady Henderson reported on January 30.

Considering Paul Allen bought the Seahawks for roughly $194 million in 1997, that kind of rise in valuation reaching billions is remarkable now. But of course, only a handful of individuals could outright purchase such an NFL team worth billions. As of January 2026, Jeff Bezos’ net worth sits at around $215 billion, according to Forbes, placing him firmly in that exclusive group.

There’s also an undeniable emotional pull: Seattle is where Amazon transformed from a garage startup into a global powerhouse. So, despite his move to Miami, Jeff Bezos’ legacy remains deeply intertwined with Seattle.

Moreover, once the season ends with Super Bowl LX, the NFL could quietly begin formal steps toward a potential sale of the Seahawks franchise. Whether Jeff Bezos steps forward this time, or another deep-pocketed bidder emerges for Seattle, remains to be seen. But at present, the Paul G. Allen Estate insists the Seahawks are not for sale even as Jody Allen has openly acknowledged that day will eventually arrive.