Seahawks’ Nick Emmanwori Throws Shade at Mack Hollins After Patriots WR’s Super Bowl Outfit Goes Viral

Less than 24 hours after the Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl over the New England Patriots, safety Nick Emmanwori is still rubbing it in. The player recently took a playful shot at Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins.

On Monday, Nick Emmanwor poked fun at Hollins by sharing a GIF featuring his image photoshopped into it. And the caption made it more hilarious.

“Warriorrrsssss come out to playy-ayyy 😂😂” the X post’s caption reads.

For context, the joke was a callback to Hollins’ outfit ahead of the AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos. The player paid tribute to the 1979 cult classic The Warriors by sporting a messy wig and clinking glass bottles together.

He also shouted the movie’s famous line, “Warriors, come out to play-ay!”

Meanwhile, he sported a red jumpsuit ahead of the Super Bowl, recreating the look of Dr. Hannibal Lecter from the 1991 thriller, The Silence of the Lambs. He wore a restrained mask and had his hands cuffed and ankles chained.