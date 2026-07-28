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Seahawks Offer Prayers After Mass Shooting at Seattle Center Food Festival

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Papiya Chatterjee

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Jul 28, 2026 | 7:00 AM EDT

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Seahawks Offer Prayers After Mass Shooting at Seattle Center Food Festival

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Papiya Chatterjee

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Jul 28, 2026 | 7:00 AM EDT

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The Seattle Seahawks issued a public statement of support for their city on Sunday night after a shooting broke out at the Bite of Seattle festival near the Space Needle, an event that draws more than 350,000 visitors each year.

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“The Seattle Seahawks are deeply saddened by the tragedy that occurred last night at Seattle Center,” the Seattle Seahawks said on their official X page. “The entirety of the Seahawks organization sends its thoughts, prayers, and well wishes to all those affected, and stands with our Seattle family during this difficult time. We also thank the first responders and emergency personnel for their aid and support for those in need.”

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The shooting happened at around 6 p.m. as crowds moved through the festival’s food vendors at Seattle Center. Three people were killed and four others, including a 2-year-old boy, were taken to Harborview Medical Center. Two of the three who died were bystanders. The third was a 19-year-old man whom investigators believe was one of the people exchanging gunfire.

Police took a 15-year-old boy into custody at the scene and have charged him with first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm, though officials have stressed no one has yet been arrested in connection with a homicide. A third suspect, described in court documents as an associate of the teen in custody, remains unidentified and at large. Assistant Police Chief Tyrone Davis said there is “no outstanding threat to the community.”

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Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson said Monday that investigators believe the shooting may have been gang-related, based on the relationship between the suspects involved. She also confirmed that no police weapons were discharged during the incident.

The tragedy adds to a difficult stretch for the city.

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“We have far too much gun violence in this city and in this country, and we’re coming off of a week in Seattle where we’ve had three major incidents of gun violence in just a few days,” Wilson said.

That pattern isn’t new to Seattle, even if the scale of Sunday’s shooting is rare for the city.

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Seattle’s History With Mass Shootings

In 2012, a gunman opened fire inside Cafe Racer in Seattle’s University District, killing four people and seriously injuring another before killing a fifth victim in a separate shooting roughly 30 minutes later near downtown. Police identified the shooter in both incidents as Ian Stawicki.

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In March 2006, a gunman opened fire at a house party in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, killing six people before turning the gun on himself. Investigators said he had attended a rave earlier that night before arriving at the party uninvited, but never established a clear motive for the attack.

The 15-year-old suspect in Sunday’s shooting is scheduled for an arraignment hearing Thursday at 9 a.m. Investigators are continuing to search for the third suspect, and the King County Medical Examiner’s office has not yet released additional findings on the two bystander victims.

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Papiya Chatterjee

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Papiya Chatterjee is a Senior College Football Writer at EssentiallySports, working on the site’s Trends Desk. She has covered two action-packed seasons and played a central role in ES Behind the Scenes analysis, spotlighting the game’s biggest stars. During the draft, her reporting on the surprising slides of Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, particularly Shedeur’s, sparked wide fan debate. An advocate for playoff expansion, Papiya believes a 16-team bracket is the fairest way to give three-loss contenders from tough conferences a real chance. With fresh talent emerging across the college football landscape, she heads into this season ready to deliver standout coverage for fans.

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Siddid Dey Purkayastha

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