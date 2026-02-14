Seahawks Officially Make $47.7M Contract Decisions on Sam Darnold, Cooper Kupp & More After Super Bowl LX

Essentials Inside The Story Seven veteran contracts officially vested Friday, securing a massive $47.7 million commitment.

Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp anchor a roster built for a 2027 repeat.

Financial flexibility now dictate whether Seattle can retain its star return specialist.

The Seattle Seahawks have quickly transitioned from celebrating their historic Super Bowl LX victory over the New England Patriots to building out their roster for a 2027 repeat. The front office officially allowed seven key contracts to vest on Friday, guaranteeing a massive $47.7 million to keep their core intact. This critical offseason step secures the immediate futures of several veterans, including quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Darnold will have two guarantees vested: a $15 million roster bonus and $2.5 million of his $12.3 million base salary for 2026. While Kupp will have $9 million of his $12.99 million base salary for 2026 become fully guaranteed. Similarly, the other Seahawks who have clauses in contracts that become guaranteed, as per OvertheCap.com:

ADVERTISEMENT

Right tackle Abraham Lucas—$6.596 million 2026 base salary.

Punter Michael Dickson—$2.7 million 2026 base salary.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence—$5 million of $8.15 million base salary for 2026.

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed—$2 million of $5.49 million base salary for 2026.

Linebacker Ernest Jones IV—$5 million of $7.9 million base salary for 2026.

These vesting dates are an important component of the Seahawks’ long-term player retention policy, as the franchise does not guarantee salary in contracts beyond the first season. This allows Seattle to use rolling guarantees (vesting dates in February of each year) to keep its options open. Further, the Seahawks opt for this philosophy to circumvent NFL funding rules, requiring all future guaranteed money owed to players of more than $15 million to be placed in escrow, as per the Seattle Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

While providing financial relief to the franchise, this policy also allows players to secure the money quickly, instead of waiting till summer, while presenting them with a clear picture of their future with the team before the start of the NFL free-agent negotiating period.

As it appears, six of the seven players, who will have their contracts guaranteed, have a secured future with the franchise. The one remaining name on this list is veteran wideout Cooper Kupp, who could be on the move with his reduced production in the 2025-26 season and increased cap hit for the upcoming year.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Kupp recorded 2.9 receptions compared to a career average of 5.7, along with 37.1 yards instead of his 69.7 career average, and two touchdowns compared to a career average of eight. While his numbers have taken a hit, his salary and its cap hit will increase over the 2026 season. After having a $9.47 million cap hit in 2025, Kupp’s salary of $12.99 million will lead to a $17.47 million cap hit.

Now, moving forward, the Seahawks could either rework his contract to avoid this increased cap hit or trade the veteran receiver, who turns 33 in June. If a trade involving Cooper Kupp materializes, it will help Seattle to retain fellow receiver and punt returner Rashid Shaheed, who enters free agency and was an integral part of the dynamic Seahawks’ offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Seahawks face an important decision regarding Rashid Shaheed’s free agency

While having one of the most dominant defenses in the league, the Seattle Seahawks’ special teams provided the franchise with an incredible advantage throughout this Super Bowl-winning season. A crucial component of this increased production from the special teams was wideout Rashid Shaheed, who excelled in his role as the punt returner, recording a 14.7-yard average on 23 punt returns.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also completed a 58-yard punt return touchdown during the season while setting career highs in several categories. He only had a pair of touchdowns, but he racked up 687 yards on just 59 receptions. Hence, veteran journalist Ben Strauss has urged the Seahawks to retain Shaheed in the upcoming free agency.

“One of Seattle’s advantages over other teams is their strong special teams unit. That includes Shaheed as a returner,” Strauss wrote. “Shaheed has a market value of $14.13 million, which should make his next contract the biggest payday in his professional career. That is an acceptable price for Seattle to pay on a short-term contract. But I don’t think they should want to pay much more than that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With these key decisions looming in the offseason, the Seattle Seahawks must make the right calls to ensure they have the perfect roster to ensure this year’s Super Bowl win doesn’t end up being a one-time title.