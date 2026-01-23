Seahawks Receive Wake Up Call as Mike Macdonald’s Locker Room Gets Stern Matthew Stafford Warning

Essentials Inside The Story Stafford’s no-look mastery threatens Seattle’s disciplined defensive structure

Seahawks’ dominant unit collides with a quarterback who has a winning record against the team

Stafford’s recent sack-free streak vs Seattle adds unease before NFC title game

The Seattle Seahawks just got a blunt reality check ahead of the NFC championship game against the Los Angeles Rams. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is leading the league with 4,707 passing yards and could pose a massive threat in the high-stakes game. Recently, safety Justin Reid doubled down on the belief, highlighting Stafford’s particular trick that can dismantle Mike Macdonald’s defense this weekend.

“We talked about him doing that no look throw the whole week, and it was like, yo, like this guy, you don’t try and jump the route,” he said on Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams. “Like literally if your spot is here, just stay there, and then he still hit us with one on like a third and 14 or something.”

The wake-up call arrives in light of an in-form Seattle defense expected to do well against Stafford. With Nick Emmanwori replacing a traditional linebacker and Drake Thomas adding range, lanes close quickly behind Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II, who command attention inside. That frees Ernest Jones IV and the nickel defenders to attack downhill, while DeMarcus Lawrence, Uchenna Nwosu, and Derick Hall collapse pockets off the edge. Ranked third against the run and stingiest in total points allowed, this unit showed its ceiling by shutting out San Francisco in the playoffs.

But there is an uncomfortable, stern truth here despite all that praise. Reid broke down the difficulty of facing Matthew Stafford on the field, praising him by calling him a “dog.” Stafford’s no-look throw has indeed defined his season, with people describing it as a “superpower.”

Seattle has also not sacked Stafford since 2023, posting zero sacks in their last three meetings. More than that, Stafford has consistently handled this matchup, holding a 7–4 career record against the Seahawks.

Further, Reid described being on the other side as “deflating.” He also touched upon the 37-year-old’s mindset and pointed out how he doesn’t always lock onto a receiver. In Reid’s view, it seems like Stafford trusts his receivers and isn’t afraid of throwing a 50–50 ball.

Moreover, the safety recounted a play from this season where he anticipated Stafford’s pass, noting that the disguise wasn’t clean. Reid had already seen the matchup forming in the slot and sensed the ball was going to Davante Adams. Despite the leverage, Stafford made the no-look throw and ended up overthrowing both of them.

Later on, Reid praised the atmosphere at Lumen Field and admitted that the Seahawks’ home crowd could tilt the game. Despite all that, Reid thinks the Rams will come out on top this Sunday. Meanwhile, this comes after Stafford gave a shout-out to Seattle’s stellar defense, which has modernized its approach.

Matthew Stafford praises Ernest Jones and Seattle’s defense

The Rams are heading into an intense game against Seattle, whose defense has been stingy all season. The team’s defense finished the regular season ranking first with the fewest points allowed (292). Los Angeles’ offense did click during their 38-37 loss to the Seahawks in Week 16. However, the Seahawks have allowed just one touchdowns in their last three games.

Linebacker Ernest Jones IV has been at the heart of their defensive dominance. His impressive performance has caught the attention of Matthew Stafford, who recently praised him along with Seattle’s defense.

“I think they have great personnel,” he said on Wednesday. “When you look at it top to bottom, they’ve got depth, they’ve got star-power guys that are really huge difference makers within games…Those guys are doing a hell of a job. I think Ernest is playing at an all-time level and playing great in the middle. He’s running the show for those guys. The front’s great, the secondary is great. They’re a really well-rounded defense.”

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks Sep 7, 2025 Seattle, Washington, USA Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV 13 celebrates after a play during the second half against Washington Commanders at Lumen Field. Seattle Lumen Field Washington USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStevenxBisigx 20250907_tdc_ab9_674

Jones is delivering one of the best performances of his career with 126 tackles, half a sack, and five interceptions in the regular season. His impact earned him second-team All-Pro honors. His playoff run has been equally dominating. Against the 49ers, he recorded another interception and forced a fumble, helping Seattle steal a 41-6 win. If the Rams want to punch their ticket to the finale, they must find answers to shut out Seattle’s defense.