Seahawks Reveal How a Simple Shoe Size Change Fixed Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Hamstring Problems

Essentials Inside The Story The Seattle Seahawks, through extensive scans, found the solution to Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s hamstring issue.

At Ohio State, he wore a size 12 shoe.

The team continues to show faith in their WR.

Before all the accolades and records, Jaxon Smith-Njigba struggled with a nagging hamstring problem that started back in college and could have derailed his career path. But a simple effort by the Seattle Seahawks revealed the culprit wasn’t on the field—it was on his feet.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Erik Kennedy (#Seahawks director of equipment) said on @SeattleSports that JSN was wearing a 12 shoe at Ohio State,” longtime Seattle journalist Chris Cluff shared on X. “Hamstring injuries ensued. Hawks put him in a 10 1/2. No more hammy issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hawks were one of the first teams to do body scans and customize gear for each player.”

Smith-Njigba picked up the hamstring injury in the 2022 opener against Notre Dame, and every attempt to return only made it worse. Because of this, he played in only three games that year and decided to sit out the Peach Bowl to concentrate on getting better and preparing for the draft, which ended up affecting where he was picked.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the Hawks did not overthink it when he was still available at No. 20. While others hesitated, Seattle trusted what they saw on film. They noticed his impressive route running, ability to maneuver in tight spots, and steady performance, so they took their time and confidently made the selection.

This decision proved wise when Smith-Njigba showed he was completely healthy by March 2023 and soon became an important player for the Hawks. Because of that belief, Smith-Njigba has always shown appreciation for the organization and the 12s at Lumen Field.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think we did it the right way,” Smith-Njigba said after joining the team in 2023. “I appreciate the training staff and the coaching staff for doing that. It’s been a long time since I’ve really been out there since when I started OTAs, so I feel like we did it the right way, and I appreciate them just slowly building me up, and I feel like we are all ready to go and checked a lot of boxes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He really proved himself during his rookie season. He wrapped up that year with 63 catches, totaling 628 yards and scoring four touchdowns in 17 games. The following year, he stepped up even more, making 100 receptions for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns, which earned him his first Pro Bowl selection.

Then came last season’s historic run. The Hawks won the Super Bowl after 12 years, with Smith-Njigba playing a major role throughout the season. And the team also paid back that faith with a massive extension.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seahawks give Jaxon Smith-Njigba $168.6 million extension

The Seahawks acted quickly when Jaxon Smith-Njigba showed he was ready to shine. They signed him to a four-year deal worth $168.6 million, with $120 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago SAN JOSE, CA – FEBRUARY 04: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba 11 of the Seattle Seahawks answers questions during the Wednesday press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz on February 4, 2026 at the San Jose Marriott in San Jose, CA. Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 04 Super Bowl LX Seattle Seahawks EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260204042

This move came right after Seattle exercised its fifth-year option, showing clear long-term intent. This contract raises his average salary to $42.15 million a year, making him the highest-paid receiver in the league.

Then again, the numbers fully justify it. When the Hawks leaned more on Kenneth Walker III during their Super Bowl push, JSN still delivered in key moments. He stepped up in the NFC title game with 10 catches for 153 yards and a score in a tight win over the Rams.

ADVERTISEMENT

JSN wrapped up an incredible season by leading the league with 1,793 receiving yards. He had a career-high average of 15.1 yards per catch on 119 receptions and scored 10 touchdowns, while also leading the NFL with 14.5 scrimmage yards per touch.

As a result, he was named to the first-team All-Pro and made it to the Pro Bowl for the second year in a row, playing a key role in bringing another championship to Seattle.