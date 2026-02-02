Russell Wilson Breaks Silence on Connection to Jeffrey Epstein as Discreet Decision Against Seahawks Reportedly Exposed

Just days earlier, the United States Department of Justice released a large batch of investigative documents tied to the late convicted s-x offender Jeffrey Epstein. As those files became public, Russell Wilson’s name appeared in connection with his attempt to buy Epstein’s Gulfstream jet. And now the former Seattle Seahawks quarterback has presented his version of events.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“NOPE!!! ABSOLUTELY NOT! Not TODAY, Satan!” Wilson wrote on X, clearing the incident. “Some Random plane broker tried to sell me a plane. I had no idea whose plane it was and never bought the plane. Never talked to or never met the man. Thank God!!!”

According to the recent Epstein files, the link centers on 2019 emails in which Wilson asked about purchasing the jet that Epstein previously owned. More notably, the messages suggest Wilson wanted to keep it discreet as contract negotiations with the Seahawks were ongoing. That detail, above all else, made the situation stand out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in April 2019, the negotiations between the Seahawks and Wilson reached a historic conclusion. The new deal was for four years and $140 million, with $107 million guaranteed, and included a no-trade clause. At $35 million per year, the extension made Wilson the highest-paid player in the NFL, passing Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers at that time.

Coming back to the present, the files further explain that Wilson aimed to secure the aircraft only after finalizing his agreement with the Seahawks, fearing the purchase could complicate talks.

ADVERTISEMENT

To navigate that concern, the files reveal they outlined a creative structure built around discretion, including an option-based framework with specific non-refundable payments tied to upgrades and maintenance.

Specifically, the proposed terms listed a possible purchase price of $3.2M, with the buyer covering a CPDLC Fans1A upgrade costing around $300k non-refundable, along with monthly engine care and veneer repairs. Later, an alternative option emerged as an option to buy for $500k, non-refundable, allowing 90 days to close at $2.7M, which was described as a way to “save his contract concerns.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

However, the released files provide no evidence that Russell Wilson ever bought the jet or maintained any deeper relationship with Epstein. But Wilson isn’t the only NFL name that had a connection with Epstein.

Russell Wilson’s former bosses appeared on the Epstein Files

Just as Russell Wilson’s name drew attention, other NFL-linked figures also surfaced in the newly released Epstein files. One of them is Steve Tisch, the co-owner and chairman of the New York Giants, whose name appeared at least 440 times across the documents.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, the Big Blue executive addressed the connection directly, saying, “We had a brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy, and investments,” as part of a statement released Friday.

However, Tisch went further to distance himself from Epstein and made his stance clear.

“I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island. As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the longtime Giants’ leader, known for producing films like “Forrest Gump” and “Risky Business,” saw most of his correspondence tied to the period around 2013.

The late Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen also appeared in several email exchanges. In those messages, Epstein repeatedly expressed interest in meeting or speaking with the Microsoft co-founder.

Apart from that, the Washington Commanders co-owner Josh Harris, the Carolina Panthers owner, David Tepper, the Miami Dolphins owner, Stephen Ross, and the New England Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, had their names appear on the Epstein Files, adding yet another layer to the growing list of NFL-linked names.