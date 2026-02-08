Russell Wilson Makes Personal Announcement For Super Bowl LX Just Days Before Seahawks-Patriots Clash

With questions still swirling around his NFL future, Russell Wilson remains quite active off the field. On Saturday, news surfaced about his latest activity away from the field. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his wife, Ciara, have partnered with Feeding America to launch a new hunger-relief initiative.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Come join! REALMeals for @FeedingAmerica,” Russell Wilson captioned on his X, which he later reposted on Instagram. “Free Breakfast and Chalk Talk about the Super Bowl! Starting Now!”

ADVERTISEMENT

As per a press release issued Saturday, REAL Meals is an initiative primarily designed to help ensure access to nutritious food for people all over the United States of America. As for Russell Wilson and Ciara, they are expected to serve as co-captains of the program, which pledges to provide over one million meals.

“REAL Meals will officially launch on Saturday, February 7, 2026, during the REAL Power Breakfast,” read the press release. “As part of the activation, Wilson and Ciara will serve a limited-edition REAL Meals Smoothie, with 100 meals donated to Feeding America for each smoothie served.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The event took place at Lori’s Diner in San Francisco, from 7 a.m. on Saturday, 7th February. The free breakfast also included coffee and smoothies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago Credits via Instagram, @dangerusswilson

Kenny Dichter, Founder and Chairman of REAL SLX, the company behind REAL Meals, also expressed their gratitude to the couple.

“It’s a true honor to be partnering with Feeding America once again, alongside Russell and Ciara,” Dichter said. “REAL Meals is built around a simple idea—use our platform responsibly, set a clear goal, and turn participation into real support to help people bring home food to their families.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This update from the QB arrived just 24 hours before the Seahawks will take on the Patriots.

The Seahawks traded him back in 2021, and it was marked as one of the biggest moves in franchise history. After all, he’s the same guy who won nine Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl with the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

And now, as his former team prepares to face New England, they will remember what happened 11 years ago. In Super Bowl 49, the Patriots defeated the Seahawks 28-24. Interestingly, Russell Wilson was QB1 for Seattle. The Seahawks Nation will forever remember the last play that cost them the title.

The Seahawks were within the 10-yard line. Instead of giving the ball to Marshawn Lynch, Wilson decided to pass it to Ricardo Lockette. Unfortunately, Malcolm Butler intercepted the ball. With 20 seconds left on the clock, the Seahawks’ dream of winning consecutive Super Bowls was destroyed.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the veteran quarterback is busy with Feeding America, his former team is eyeing revenge.

The Seattle Seahawks are ready for revenge

The wound from Super Bowl XLIX is still fresh for the Seahawks. Their hopes for a second Lombardi Trophy were crushed because of the unfortunate interception. Now that they have a chance at making things right. The Patriots are a young team and in transition. Unlike the last time, none of the Patriots players know what winning a Super Bowl means.

ADVERTISEMENT

Using that inexperience to their benefit, the Seahawks want to win their fourth consecutive game against the Patriots. However, things won’t be easy for the NFC’s top seed. The Patriots have the third-best offense in the league (379.4 YPG) and rank 8th in total defense (295.2 YPG allowed). They are one of the most consistent franchises in the league.

On top of everything, quarterback Sam Darnold has thrown 14 interceptions this season. Six more than Drake Maye. In Week 11, during the loss against the Los Angeles Rams, he threw four interceptions. Thankfully, he has not had interceptions in the playoffs this season. Moreover, Darnold is trying to keep his mental health steady. He is talking with his close ones and not letting pressure mount on him.

Super Bowl LX marks the fourth time that the Patriots will be in a rematch. Out of the franchise’s last three Super Bowl rematches, only one had its results flipped. The Seahawks will be hoping that Super Bowl XLIX does not repeat. While they yearn for it, they will be careful not to let it get to their heads.