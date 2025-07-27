Russell Wilson’s 4-Word Message to Seattle Seahawks After Ciara Leaves Giants QB Speechless

“It was a process,” GM John Schneider revealed way back in 2015 after handing Russell Wilson an extension after the high of ’14’s first-ever Super Bowl win. As irony would have it, it was the same year Wilson was sacked a career-high 45 times. But after a decade of Hall-of-Fame resume building, grit has far outweighed. Seattle decided it was time to dim the training camp spotlight and quiet the behind-the-scenes contract noise. Three years after the offseason trade in March 2022, the Seahawks honored the career that the Giants’ starter QB built through literal blood, sweat, and tears.

Recently, the front office turned to the deep-buried pages of history after missing the playoffs last season. They went 6-2 coming off the bye and wrapped things up 4-2 in the NFC West. And it seems they have spent their offseason in a positive build, giving a respectful nod to the franchise’s face starter QB, who gave a decade of his life to the team. On July 26, Seattle posted on Instagram a tribute to Russell Wilson, recognizing his legacy in navy blue and neon green.

The Seahawks’ post called it like it is: “Franchise record holder in touchdown passes, passing yards, and passer rating. Super Bowl XLVIII Champion. Welcome to the Top 50, Russell Wilson.” The photos featured Wilson in full gear, holding a football in classic form, the signature Seahawks blue blazing behind him. Two slow-mo clips followed—one of Russ launching a deep ball, another flexing the iconic No. 3 jersey. This was the era of Russell Mania.

To seal the moment, the video reel was stitched with praise from top NFL journalists who have followed Wilson for years. Their words echoed through the edit, calling Wilson “the missing piece.” The nostalgic background music only added more emotional weight. Wilson reposted it all on Instagram story with a heartfelt response: “Thanks @seahawks Forever Grateful. Forever Memories.” In another caption, he wrote, “@seahawks Grateful for All the Years. All the Memories.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Seahawks (@seahawks)

The stats back the sentiment. Wilson could be closing in on Joe Montana’s legacy by 2026. The 2012 NFL Rookie of the Year has tallied 350 touchdowns, ranking 12th all-time. His 46,135 passing yards land him at 17th in league history. He boasts a completion rate of 64.7% and a career passer rating of 99.8—the fifth-best ever recorded. That’s elite QB territory, no debate.

Still, some might say Wilson’s accolades pale in comparison to those of his wife. Even with a résumé that screams Hall of Fame, Russ may just be the second-most famous face in the household, paling in comparison to Ciara Princess Wilson.

Ciara Wilson upstages Russell Wilson without breaking a sweat

Just ask Russell Wilson—if he could find the words. The Giants quarterback reposted Ciara’s L’Officiel Ibiza global cover without a single caption. Just three love-struck emojis. That was it. The photo showed Ciara in a flowing brown dress, surrounded by lush greenery. It was high fashion meets goddess energy, and Wilson is the textbook fanboy. He followed it up with another Instagram story. This time, it featured her Billboard Family interview with their daughter, Sienna. Wilson added, “Best interview EVER! 12 mins of pure gold,” with a laughing emoji. Cute? Definitely. But it also revealed a tight mother-daughter bond.

At the age of 39, Ciara knows how to work a red carpet better than most in the league’s spotlight. At the ESPYs, she stunned in a full-sparkle gown, easily stealing the show. And yes, she upstaged her 36-year-old husband. Again. It has become a running theme, much like when she effortlessly outshone Wilson’s first official photo in a Giants jersey earlier this offseason. After his move from the Steelers, that moment was supposed to be big. Until Ciara walked in.

It is not the first time she has grabbed the spotlight while Wilson stood beside her. The quarterback may own the huddle prepping for a new season, but Ciara owns every camera. Whether it is a magazine cover or a fashion show, she’s a star in her own lane.

Recently, Ciara also resurfaced an old viral clip. In it, she nails a jaw-dropping yoga-like pose that went wild online. The balance and flexibility looked almost unreal. One fan joked that the Giants should add her to their training staff. Even Wilson would agree. After all, core strength wins games.

With the Giants ramping up for the season and Wilson fighting for QB1, it is clear who runs the Wilson household highlight reel. On the field, he is all grit and leadership. Off the field, Ciara keeps raising the bar.