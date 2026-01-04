brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Sam Darnold Clears Air on Offense’s Struggles After Seahawks Clinch #1 Seed

ByAkshay Kapoor

Jan 4, 2026 | 12:57 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Sam Darnold Clears Air on Offense’s Struggles After Seahawks Clinch #1 Seed

ByAkshay Kapoor

Jan 4, 2026 | 12:57 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Seattle Seahawks’ dominant win over the San Francisco 49ers has now pushed their record to a massive 14-3. While it helped them secure their top position in the NFC West, a first seed is also confirmed for the team. However, despite the unmatched status, their quarterback, Sam Darnold, still sees areas of improvement in his own game. While he expressed pride in the overall offensive unit, the 28-year-old didn’t back down from accepting his own flaws.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We just got a resilient group, no matter what happens,” Darnold said in a recent press conference. “I feel like I missed a couple throws, or I feel like I had sharps open on that first drive in in the end zone. I feel like I could have just put the ball on him and let him score.”

This is a developing story….!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved