Sam Darnold Joins Cooper Kupp’s Offseason Plans After Seahawks QB Announced Engagement

“We’ve been out for the last two weeks or so, and Coop has been great. He’s such a hard worker. I feel like he’s always in the quarterback room.” This is how Seahawks QB Sam Darnold applauded his teammate and WR Cooper Kupp, back in May, in an interview with DJ Siddiqi of RG.org. As the Seahawks players gear up for the team’s momentous 50th season in 2025, their excitement is pretty high. Before heading to the Seahawks training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Washington, the ex-Vikings player seems determined to build his strong chemistry with his new weapon.

For Cooper Kupp, who signed a 3-year, $45 million deal with the Seahawks in March 2025, the focus is clear… Mastering Klint Kubiak’s new offense. The veteran WR has been all-in this offseason, showing up early for voluntary workouts and OTAs.

Kupp had 710 yards and 6 touchdowns in 12 games for the Rams last season. Recently, he shared his mindset heading into Year 1 in Seattle. “Lunch pail to work kind of flow,” he wrote on Instagram, with a briefcase emoji over a practice photo captioned: “Year One.” The post spoke volumes. This is a fresh chapter, and he’s locked in.

Even Sam Darnold, familiar with Kubiak’s system from their 2023 season in San Francisco, took notice. The 28-year-old QB couldn’t hold back his praise after Kupp revealed his offseason plan.

As he is now adjusting to a new team and learning a new offensive system after spending 8 seasons with the Rams. His teammate and QB Sam Darnold have stood behind him at every step of his way. Soon after his post surfaced on the internet, Sam took to the comment section to join WR in his offseason plans. “Gotta love ball,” he commented. It indeed showcased their unwavering dedication for the team’s success in their 1 season with Seahawks. Undoubtedly, the upcoming season will be both thrilling and challenging for them.

Amazingly, the duo has been working together to strengthen their on-field bond, which is important to the Seahawks’ offensive performance in the fiercely competitive NFC West. Their combined practice session and first look first went viral in April from the Seattle’s first voluntary offseason workout program. Not only this, earlier in May, Cooper Kupp admired Darnold for helping him get up to speed. The duo was seen forming their bond during the first day at Seahawks OTA.

“The insights that he [Darnold] shares and the confidence he has… being able to collaborate together and figure out what that looks like for us… it’s been really good,” Kupp told Seahawks Wire. That kind of communication has been key. Especially with Darnold coming off a career-best season, where he led the Vikings to 14 wins with 35 touchdowns and 4,319 yards. However, his participation in Kupp’s offseason plan came after he delighted the fans with his biggest personal announcement update.

Sam Darnold makes a major personal announcement

On Monday, USC alumnus Sam Darnold announced his off-field personal milestone. Taking to his official OG handle, he captivated the fans with his life-changing decision with his long-time girlfriend, Katie Hoofnagle. In a short and simple one-word message, he dropped the update about his engagement with Hoofnagle. At this wholesome moment, Sam Darnold dropped a carousel of images of their beautiful yet romantic beachside proposal that he organized in Dana Point, Calif., in his post caption, he mentioned the sweet reply by his future wife. “YES!!!!!” he wrote, reflecting his lovely feelings.

In the photo, the new couple embraced their love and warmth on the beach. It featured them while they were kissing and dancing, holding each other’s hands. And the smile and charm on their face absolutely showcased their exhilaration for the next chapter of their life. Soon after the post surfaced on the internet, it flooded with heartfelt wishes and congratulatory messages. Surprisingly, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, who married actress Hailee Steinfeld on May 31, also joined the momentous occasion to honor his friend, Sam Darnold.

The whole gesture was just amazing. Just like his on-field trajectory, his relationship with Katie is also impressive. They have been relishing each other’s company since 2023 and have become the staunchest supporters of each other. Their heartfelt birthday wishes and tributes are a testament to this. “Amidst the chaos of our everyday lives, every day spent with you is filled with an abundance of peace, laughter, presence, joy, and love.” Katie Hoofnagle wrote in her IG post on his 28th birthday. “Here’s to another trip around the sun sharing good meals, good music, and good company. Happy 28th birthday to my better half, I love you more,” she further added in her heartfelt birthday tribute. Their love is blossoming to its fullest, as they are all set to seal the deal with each other.