Sam Darnold Makes Personal Announcement for Seattle as Seahawks QB Suffers 6-Figure Setback After Super Bowl LX

The biggest milestone of Sam Darnold‘s career came on February 8, 2026, when he guided the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl LX victory. Although winning a Super Bowl is the pinnacle of an NFL career, for Darnold, the celebration is likely to stretch throughout this week, with the star quarterback making a personal announcement recently.

The 28-year-old shared via his Instagram story that he will be making an appearance at 4345 University Way in Seattle, as Raising Cane’s is opening its first restaurant in the city. As the quarterback is collaborating with the brand, he is set to serve food between 3 PM and 4:15 PM on February 10, 2026, participating in brand promotion.

The Instagram story noted that it wouldn’t be an official meet and greet with the Seahawks fans. As a result, the promotional event will not feature autograph signings for the fans.

It’s a common occurrence to see star players participating in such promotional events after a major competition like the Super Bowl. With Darnold’s brand value rising after adding the Super Bowl LX ring, Raising Cane’s has a strong marketing strategy.

Apart from the promotional event, Darnold will participate in the Seahawks‘ World Champions victory parade, which is scheduled to take place on February 11, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. After leading his team to the 29-13 win over the New England Patriots this Sunday, the Super Bowl LX champions will be joined by thousands of fans in the Emerald City, with the quarterback leading the parade.

Even though Darnold experienced the best week of his playing career in California, he also took a financial hit in the state through jock tax despite receiving a substantial Super Bowl bonus.

California’s jock tax leaves Sam Darnold paying more than his Super Bowl LX bonus

Jock tax is an income tax levied in different states of the United States. It’s primarily designed for professional athletes from other states who earn while playing in a particular state. As Darnold is a Seahawks player, the tax applies to the quarterback alongside other players of the franchise.

Darnold is the highest-paid Seahawks player, having signed a $100 million contract the previous year. The high California tax burden is reflected in his total pay more than in any other player’s. He received a $178,000 winner’s cash from the game, but he will end up paying $249,000 in jock tax.

California imposes the highest jock tax in the country at 13.3%. As the 28-year-old spent a week in the state, preparing for the Super Bowl, his total calculated tax amount will be $249,000, based on his yearly income. Instead of taking home the Super Bowl LX bonus amount, the QB paid an additional $71,000 out of his pocket.

Nevertheless, the quarterback’s quarter-million-dollar tax bill for just playing in the state drew sharp criticism recently. However, this won’t end as interestingly, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, will host Super Bowl LXI next year.