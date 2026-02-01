Sam Darnold & Seahawks Officially at Risk of Losing 11 Players Immediately After Super Bowl

Essentials Inside The Story
- Super Bowl pressure stands ahead of Seattle roster shakeups
- Multiple starters could hit free agency in 2026
- Key secondary and skill players risk leaving, shaking team depth
The Super Bowl will crown a 2026 champion, but for Sam Darnold and the Seahawks, it’s bigger than that. Behind the spotlight, Seattle is staring down roster shakeups that could change everything. Key players, looming decisions, and a ticking clock mean the team might not look the same when the offseason ends.
The Seahawks and Sam Darnold are staring at a massive 2026 free agency list, with about 18 players eligible to hit the market as per Spotrac. Several of them are starters or key rotation pieces. That puts Darnold and the front office in a tough spot, as strong performances now could drive up prices later.
Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, for example, carries a projected market value above $4,200,000 per year, while safety Coby Bryant sits in the same range. Losing that kind of talent would leave real holes.
Running back Kenneth Walker III is another name to watch closely. At just 25, he is entering his prime and has a projected market value of over $8 million annually. Edge rusher Boye Mafe, cornerback Tariq Woolen, and right tackle Josh Jones also headline a group that could thin Seattle’s depth fast.
Seattle’s secondary is also heavily at risk. Coby Bryant, Tariq Woolen, Josh Jobe, and A.J. Finley all have expiring deals. Depth pieces like Jake Bobo, Brady Russell, and Chris Stoll could be next. These are more than just Super Bowl finalists, they’re players who shaped game plans every week.
Regardless of how the Super Bowl ends, it seems like tough choices will follow fast in Seattle. Contracts, cap space, and timing will collide. For Sam Darnold and the Seahawks, the real battle may begin after the clock runs out, with a roster at risk of major change.
Mike Macdonald sends a clear warning before the Super Bowl
Injury rumors usually result in lower expectations from a franchise player, but that is not the case with Drake Maye as far as the Seahawks head coach is concerned. Mike Macdonald made it clear that his defense is taking the Patriots quarterback very seriously before the Super Bowl.
“He is a tremendous player, he really is,” Macdonald said on Saturday in a press conference. “He’s strong. He’s fast. All the things. Great arm talent, great decision-making. We’ve got to be on our stuff up front.”
The head coach’s words of warning surely would put his franchise on notice about their upcoming encounter. Maye’s play on the field proves this point. During the regular season, he threw for 4,394 yards with 35 total touchdowns and only eight interceptions.
In the playoffs, he kept rolling, throwing four touchdowns and scoring on a key 6-yard run in the AFC title game, though these performances have only been a shadow of his usual stellar form. Despite this, the HC won’t take anything for granted. Macdonald also pointed to third downs as the key battle.
“I think the key is trying to create as many of those situations as possible,” he said.
Macdonald was referencing third-and-long plays. Amid Maye’s difficulty in adapting to postseason life, his sack numbers have stood out, with Maye having already been sacked 15 times in the playoffs.
As Seattle steps into the Super Bowl, the pressure stretches far beyond stopping Drake Maye. Mike Macdonald’s defense must deliver on the biggest stage, while Sam Darnold and the front office know major roster decisions are just days away. With up to 11 players facing uncertain futures, this game could be the last time this group takes the field together, making every snap carry weight well beyond the final score.
