Sam Darnold Points Fingers at Locker Room After Addressing Turnovers in Seahawks’ Win

The Seahawks were staring at a 16-point hole in the fourth. Rain kept pouring at Lumen Field. Still, the 12s stayed loud. Then Sam Darnold flipped the script with a sharp strike to Eric Saubert with a bold two-point try. Overtime followed, and soon after, Seattle walked out with a wild 38-37 win. Yet, while the cheers echoed, Darnold’s tone shifted. He headed straight toward the locker room message.

After the game, he made it clear this was not the clean football the Seahawks want to play.

“That was crazy… I don’t think we played our best football, I didn’t, but at the end of the day we won,” Sam Darnold said.

Then again, frustration did not erase pride. Darnold quickly flipped the focus to the room around him. He stressed how much the result meant after such a grind.

“That was crazy. Those guys deserve the win, a tough win like this.”

Shortly after, he doubled down on that belief.

“I am very proud of the guys in the locker room.”

The finger-pointing came with respect, not blame. Still, the night was far from smooth. Early on, Darnold struggled. The memory lingered too.

Five weeks ago at SoFi Stadium, he threw four interceptions in a loss to the Rams. In this rematch, the start looked familiar. Two second-half interceptions followed. Boos rolled down from the stands. Even the loyal 12s showed their nerves.

However, Darnold never tapped out. Instead, he kept pushing. Drive by drive, he settled in. He finished 22-of-34 for 270 yards. A 26-yard touchdown to A.J. Barner pulled Seattle within two. Then came the strange moment. Replay ruled a backward pass on a screen. The tie stood. Eventually, the Hawks completed the comeback. In the Emerald City, it counted as a signature night.