Sam Darnold Quietly Takes Major Step to Fix Injury Concerns Days After Seahawks Super Bowl 60 Win

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LX at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, February 8, 2026. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA SBP20260208230 JOHNxANGELILLO

Essentials Inside The Story Sam Darnold quietly battled injury during Seahawks’ Super Bowl run

Hidden oblique issue surfaced late, rehab already underway post-title

Darnold joins elite QBs who lifted Lombardi while playing through pain

Sam Darnold’s Super Bowl LX run came with an injury few fans knew about, and now the Seahawks QB is already taking steps toward recovery. Motus Physical Therapy recently posted three videos of the 28-year-old doing rehabilitation movements.

“One thing we love about Sam Darnold is his commitment and dedication,” wrote the official handle of Motus Physical Therapy on Instagram. “Fresh off a Super Bowl win and still prioritizing his PT.”

In the recently surfaced videos, the QB was seen taking a major step, choosing to train under the Motus Physical Therapy founder, Drew Morcos, who has an extensive track record of training elite athletes. He previously worked as a physical therapist for the Seahawks legend, Russell Wilson, and was the PT for the LA Lakers in the NBA.

Darnold reportedly suffered a left oblique injury on January 15, 2026, during a practice session with the team. It happened just two days before the crucial Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers. This led to concerns about his fitness for 2025 as well as 2026.

However, the injury didn’t hinder his on-field brilliance in the postseason, as the Seahawks secured a one-sided 41-6 win, while Darnold completed 70% of his passes and threw a touchdown.

A week later, he still had the discomfort from injury, but his performance stood out against the Los Angeles Rams when he threw an impressive 346 passing yards and three touchdowns, guiding the Seahawks to the NFC Championship. He got two weeks’ rest before the big clash at Levi’s Stadium, but the injury was far from healed. Fighting through it, the quarterback ultimately lifted the Lombardi Trophy, completing 202 passing yards and a crucial touchdown when it mattered the most.

An oblique injury generally takes between two and eight weeks to recover. This means he should be back to his full fitness long before the beginning of the next season. Meanwhile, he is not the only quarterback who has steered his team to a Super Bowl win while coping with an injury.

NFL quarterbacks who won Super Bowls while battling serious injuries

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, won three Super Bowls in his illustrious career, but he won one while carrying an injury. When the Chiefs played the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Playoffs, he sustained a right ankle sprain.

It didn’t bother him much throughout the postseason until Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles. The injury flared up in the second quarter after a tackle from Eagles’ T.J. Edwards, but the star quarterback eventually led his team home with a 38-35 win.

The legendary Tom Brady is known for his resilience and determination, which he demonstrated during the 2020 campaign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 05: Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback and Fox NFL, American Football Herren, USA Analyst Tom Brady leaves the field before the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 05, 2025 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

He played the whole season with a torn MCL, but the information was undisclosed until the season was over, and Brady led the franchise to Super Bowl LV triumph. Despite the serious injury, the 48-year-old won the Super Bowl MVP award that year.

The New York Giants QB Jeff Hostetler cemented his legacy as the first backup quarterback to step up and win a Super Bowl when he replaced the injured Phil Simms in the 1990 NFL season. In his book, Jeff revealed that he suffered a torn ACL during the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers. Surpassing the pain, he led the Giants to Super Bowl glory against the Buffalo Bills.

After attaining a similar feat in the 2025 season, Sam Darnold’s name will be remembered for generations, as he battled through physical pain to win his first Super Bowl ring.