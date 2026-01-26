Sam Darnold Shares Blunt Health Update as Seahawks QB Addresses Personal Struggles Before Super Bowl

Sam Darnold isn’t sugarcoating anything heading into the Super Bowl after the Seattle Seahawks‘ 31-27 win over the Los Angeles Rams. The QB offered a blunt update while opening up about health and personal challenges.
“Not really, I think, I’ve actually talked to my teammates about this, but I think we, middle of the season, week nine or ten, I think it might have been a bigger problem,” he said, via ESPN‘s Brady Henderson’s post on X. “But with all the reps that we’ve accumulated throughout the season and throughout training camp, OTAs, all that stuff, I wasn’t really concerned about timing or anything like that on certain reps.”
Mike Macdonald, who is not given to hyperbole, said Sam Darnold throwing for 346 yards and three touchdowns after “barely practicing” this week should go down as one of the best playoff performances in NFL history.
Darnold on whether he was concerned about his limited reps: pic.twitter.com/Ijd20VqTDP
— Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) January 26, 2026
Sam Darnold also spoke about playing through injury for a second straight week. He said he felt good physically and didn’t view it as a major setback.
“It’s almost poetic for Cougar Cup the way that one does,” he said.
This is developing news. Stay tuned.
