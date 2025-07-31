Seahawks End Final Russell Wilson Chapter as Sam Darnold Gets Bad News

Remember when Russell Wilson got traded to the Broncos in 2022? A historic bust for Denver. A blight in Wilson’s career. The Seahawks were the winners of the trade. After all, that trade kick-started a roster reload that saw Geno Smith re-sign with the team and rookies CB Devon Witherspoon and LT Charles Cross entering the ranks. Pete Carroll was hailed as a genius strategist for moving on from Wilson. It’s been three years since that trade, and Mike MacDonald has finally played the last piece.

The Seahawks desperately needed offensive weapons when they traded for Noah Fant. Seattle’s main tight ends, before the draft, consisted of: Gerald Everett, who ended up leaving in free agency, injury-prone Will Dissly, who was played more as a pass rusher, and a young Colby Parkinson. With no proven pass-catching TEs within the team, Fant’s addition was a much-needed boost. Expectations were high for the former first-round pick. However, Noah Fant couldn’t meet them that year. Or the year after.

In his three seasons with the Seahawks, Fant has only managed to total 1,400 yards and five touchdowns. And this year, the Seahawks have decided not to wait any longer. In a post from Adam Schefter, he confirmed an outcome everyone has been expecting all through the summer: Noah Fant’s departure. “Sources: Former Broncos first-round pick Noah Fant, sent to Seattle as part of the Russell Wilson trade, is expected to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals.” And that ends the Russell Wilson chapter for the Seahawks.

Fant’s departure is not a surprising one. Ever since the Seahawks drafted TE Elijah Arroyo and ten other draftees, who all signed with the team, there have been concerns about salary cap management. After all, Fant was due a non-guaranteed $8.49M. His departure gained the organization $8.9M in cap space. Simply put, Fant just wasn’t a priority in Seattle. With the decline in his performance, a change of scenery might help. But he’s not the only one facing the brunt of the Seahawks’ changes this summer.

Sam Darnold could be on the bench

The Minnesota Vikings were coming off a 7-10 record in 2023 when Darnold signed a one-year deal with them. He wasn’t the starting choice, nor was he a plan for the future, but he composed an incredible comeback story there. The former third overall pick was brought in to be a whetstone for rookie J.J. McCarthy, but because of an injury, Sam became the frontrunner of the team. From there, he took off. Became the first QB to win 14 games in his first season with a new team. But even that wasn’t enough to convince the Vikings. To the free agency, he went.

In March, he signed with the Seahawks on a three‑year, approximately $100.5 million contract, with $55 million guaranteed. But according to Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay, he could end up warming the bench. “Prior to his breakout campaign in the Twin Cities, the 28-year-old had spent time with three different clubs over the first six years of his career and failed to distinguish himself with any.” His performance in 2024—although incredible—doesn’t guarantee a resurgence. “While Darnold had a relatively strong season with the Minnesota Vikings, the decision could come back to haunt the Seahawks.”

After all, that’s one successful year after 5 disappointing ones. Kay continued, “It’s worth noting Minnesota boasted a far more talented offensive line than the one Seattle is set to field for 2025. Darnold also had some of the league’s best pass-catchers in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison to lean on.” The Vikings did have an astounding offense last year. There were reliable weapons all over the field. With Mike MacDonald being more defense-oriented, Darnold will not have as much firepower as he did with the Vikings. If he wants to establish himself as an elite QB, and not a one-time show, he will need to prove himself in Seattle. What do you guys think, will Darnold be a boom or a bust next season?