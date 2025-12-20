Seahawks’ Key to Winning Super Bowl Revealed as Legendary Coach Urges Fans to Back Sam Darnold

Essentials Inside The Story Sam Darnold's rocky start set the stage, but what followed shifted the entire conversation around him

Seattle flipped a game that looked lost, locking in the playoffs

A Super Bowl-winning coach sees a dangerous ceiling forming, and thinks once it clicks, the league should be on alert

Sam Darnold’s night started with the familiar sting of two interceptions, threatening to confirm every doubt ever cast his way. It ended with him punching Seattle Seahawks‘ ticket to the playoffs and putting them in the driver’s seat for the NFC’s top seed. For years, the words ‘Sam Darnold’ and ‘clutch’ rarely appeared in the same sentence. But after that wild overtime win, one legendary coach believes that’s the exact combination that could lead Seattle to a Super Bowl.

Legendary coach Bruce Arians answered the question when asked about Darnold’s performance in pressure games. His point was clear: the Seahawks have the pieces, and once Sam clicks, it’s trouble for opponents.

“That’s the real thing until you win it. And like I said, if they get it home, and when the first one, he’s gonna feel real more comfortable in the second one. And once he gets comfortable, watch out, and with JSN [Jaxon Smith-Njigba] and everybody’s got out there, and that defense, yeah, I mean that,” Arians said on Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams.

And, interestingly, Arians didn’t stop there. He called on the 12s to show their support.

“The 12 is real. That’s a great place to go play,” he added.

In the last game, Darnold struggled in the first three quarters against the Los Angeles Rams, and honestly, the Seahawks wouldn’t have been surprised. All season, Sam had been inconsistent in big games, carrying a reputation for faltering when it mattered most.

Still, the fourth quarter and overtime told a different story. Maybe Week 16 was just further proof that the season had been a grind, but Darnold flipped the script when it counted. He orchestrated clutch drives, made big throws, and led the Seahawks to a win that felt impossible just minutes earlier. He might not have hoisted a Super Bowl yet, but one thing became obvious: Sam Darnold can win big games when it matters.

Sam Darnold proved his worth in Week 16

Trailing 30-14, it looked like the Seahawks were headed for another frustrating loss. Then Rashid Shaheed returned a punt for a touchdown. Seattle ran a bizarre 2-point conversion after the score. Still, being down 30-22 made the game seem closer than it had been, giving fans of the Emerald City hope that a comeback was possible at Lumen Field.

Then Darnold took over. Under pressure, he delivered critical throws that kept Seattle alive. While he didn’t add more points before regulation ended, much of that came down to the Rams’ defense, not any mistakes from Darnold. His composure allowed the Seahawks to stay within striking distance.

Overtime started with LA scoring a touchdown to take a 37-30 lead. In past seasons, that might have ended the game. But thanks to the new rules, Seattle got a chance to respond. Darnold made two sharp throws, one to Jaxon Smith-Njigba and one to Cooper Kupp, pushing the Seahawks deep into the red zone.

Finally, on 1st-and-goal from the 4-yard line, Darnold went through his reads and hit JSN with a perfect touchdown pass. Seattle opted for a two-point conversion to win, and Darnold stayed calm, finding tight end Eric Saubert to seal the game. His composure under pressure was clear for everyone to see.

Those who doubted Darnold over the years likely didn’t expect him to shine in overtime. Yet, he proved them wrong. Now, he is the quarterback of a 12-3 Seahawks team that holds the NFC’s top seed. And make no mistake, his leadership will continue to drive this team’s success for seasons to come.