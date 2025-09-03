Seahawks Legend Forces Russell Wilson to Confront Tough Reality After Giants’ Clear Message

The debate around Russell Wilson’s Hall of Fame candidacy will only grow louder since the quarterback joined the Giants. For the former NFL player Doug Baldwin, there’s no doubt Wilson deserves a spot in football’s highest honor based on what he’s done on the field. But Baldwin also admitted that getting in isn’t just about performance. It’s also about how the story gets told.

That’s where the concern comes in. Baldwin was on the Get Got podcast with Mike and Meshawn Lynch. The former Seahawks WR pointed to the case of Terrell Owens, who had to wait three years before being inducted in 2018, despite having an impressive record. “Man, that’s a hard question. I mean, if you look at just his ability on the field, I think there’s a good argument to be made, but you look at somebody like T.O. To which the host Mike pointed out that, “But it was the media”. Baldwin continued, “But that’s what I’m saying, you’ve got to play that game, too. And I don’t know if that game is being played at the level for him to get into that conversation. But as a pure player, he should be in the conversation for sure,”

If you remember Owens, he had to wait three years to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. He felt disrespected by voters who took three years to honor him, likely due to the media narratives rather than his numbers. He retired second all-time in receiving yards and third in touchdowns. And he believes the process unfairly delayed his recognition. Before we get to how Owens handled the situation, the question here is, could Wilson face something similar?

Some other major names that deserve a place in the Hall of Fame but still haven’t made it are Reggie Wayne (Colts, 2001-14): a six-time Pro Bowler who led the NFL in receiving yards in 2007 and helped the Colts win Super Bowl XLI. Torry Holt (Rams (1999-08)/Jaguars, 1999-09): Seven-time Pro Bowler and key member of the 1999 championship Rams. Ken Anderson (Bengals, 1971-86): Led Bengals to first Super Bowl and won 1981 MVP under Bill Walsh’s system. Hines Ward (Steelers, 1998-11): Won Super Bowl XL MVP and was considered the most physical receiver of his era. Sterling Sharpe (Packers, 1988-94): Led the NFL in receptions three times before injury cut career short. But as Baldwin pointed out, it’s not only stats and championships, it’s also the media and people’s perception. How much are you in people’s minds and in the media’s eyes? That does play a major factor.

As for Wilson, he’s now stepping into one of the toughest media markets, and that’s New York. Well, he’s taken plenty of criticism throughout his career, for his play, for his leadership style, and even for things off the field. After 10 years in Seattle, he went to Denver for 2 years, which was followed by 1 year in Pittsburgh. Now, he is with the New York Giants for a new beginning. Fair or not, perception has sometimes played a crucial part for many. Whether it plays a role in Wilson’s Hall of Fame voting or not will be a different debate. As for the prediction of media opinion, he must perform well as he starts a new run with the Giants.

While Russell is handling the criticism well, Owens didn’t take the disrespect quietly. He famously skipped his own Hall of Fame ceremony and eventually had his own celebration in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the same day as the official Hall of Fame ceremony. The Hall still honored him in Canton alongside every other inductee.

This leads us back to Wilson. He must rack up impressive numbers this season. His performance with the Giants, who haven’t won a Super Bowl in over a decade, will matter the most. Staying healthy and proving he can still lead at a high level could strengthen his case, especially as the Giants have already shown confidence in their young backup.

The Giants announced their backup QB for 2025

The Giants have finally answered their backup quarterback question. Head coach Brian Daboll announced that rookie Jaxson Dart will be Wilson’s No. 2, leaving veteran Jameis Winston as the third option. The decision also says a lot about the team’s long-term vision at quarterback.

Now, Dart has earned the job. He looked comfortable in the pocket, avoided forcing throws, and carried himself like someone ready to handle the grind of the regular season. That’s likely what impressed the front office. And he’s quickly becoming more than just a typical backup quarterback. “He’s still got a lot to learn, but he’s growing every day. That’s why we drafted him. We spent a lot of time with him. I have a lot of confidence in the young man. He’s done a good job for us since he’s been here, in every area you could do. Off the field, on the field, leadership, moxie, intelligence,” Daboll said.

Winston, meanwhile, has proven he can play in the league, but inconsistency has always followed him. As for Wilson, he’ll have to show he can still make it through a full 17-game season at his age. If he stays healthy and productive, Dart may not see the field this year. But if Wilson struggles, or if age catches up with him, Giants fans could get an early look at the rookie they’re already buzzing about.

For now, the Giants will head into their season opener against the Commanders with Wilson as the starter, Dart as the backup, and Winston slotted in as the third-string option.