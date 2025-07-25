Seahawks News: Sam Darnold’s Strong Claim for Rookie After Impressive Training Camp Debut

The Seattle Seahawks just delivered a major surprise before training camp. They released tight end Noah Fant. No warning, no trade, no explanations – just a clean break. And it was their confidence in the young talent, particularly rookie TE Elijah Arroyo, that helped make the Fant decision easier. Fant had an underwhelming performance in 2024 with 48 catches, 500 yards, one touchdown, and three missed games. Elijah, on the other hand, had over 1,200 yards along with 17 receiving touchdowns in just two varsity seasons.

By cutting Fant, Seattle freed up nearly $9 million in cap space, which helped the team pay Arroyo. The second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft was signed to a four-year, $8.813 million contract with $6.872 million guaranteed. So, what makes Elijah Arroyo stand out? Head coach Mike Macdonald didn’t hesitate to lay it out.

MacDonald sees Arroyo as more than a tight end. He sees Arroyo as a hybrid weapon. The coach’s plan involves rotating the rookie between tight end and wide receiver, a move that could completely reshape Seattle’s offensive playbook. “This guy can run an extensive route tree”, Macdonald had said at the draft. “To have to account for a tight end body on the field and him also to be able to split out wide, do X receiver type of things… just provides a ton of value. Then he’s going to throw… and be able to create some of those bigger personnel formations is the vision”. Do the Seahawks finally have a versatile receiving threat at tight end? Arroyo’s on-field performance has quickly validated Seattle’s confidence.

Elijah Arroyo turns heads at the Seahawks’ training camp

Just a few days after signing his contract, the 6’4”, 245-pound TE rookie took the field at the Seahawks’ first training camp practice. Elijah Arroyo immediately made his presence felt, hauling in a smooth sideline grab as Sam Darnold rolled out to his left. That catch marked the beginning of an impressive debut. Was it just one catch? Sure. But it spoke volumes.

Quarterback Sam Darnold certainly took notice. Darnold, now leading the Seahawks offense, praised Arroyo after practice. “Elijah has a lot of great traits,” Darnold said. “You can already tell he studied a ton in the summer. He’s coming here. He’s really knowing his stuff right now.” But what stood out the most to Darnold? “He’s doing a great job so far and yeah, he is a big target,” he added with a grin. Not bad for a rookie trying to build chemistry with a new QB.

Darnold further acknowledged that the Seahawks’ TE room now has a very different energy. The QB has been enjoying the new competitive vibe, as he said, “It’s going to be a lot of fun watching that group battle it out.” Elijah Arroyo will compete with second-year TE AJ Barner, who caught 30 passes for 245 yards last season.

Despite being Arroyo’s main competitor, Barner has echoed Darnold’s praise. “Very very talented player. He’s a mover,” Barner said. “Takes the time to, you know, learn the playbook, and you know, I expect great things from Elijah and I think it’s gonna be a big year for him. And I’m gonna do everything I can to help him and I think both of us are in the same page where it’s like, you know, it’s not a one-man show.” Could this be the start of a dynamic duo at tight end?

Seattle’s offense may finally have its spark

“Looking forward to seeing y’all at Lumen Field. Let’s go get some wins. Let’s work”, Elijah Arroyo said this month after he finally signed his contract with the Seahawks. One day into training camp, and he had already made it evident why the team felt comfortable moving on from Fant. Let’s face it – the Seahawks’ passing game needed a jolt. The Seahawks haven’t had a true pass-catching threat at tight end in years.

via Imago via @elijaharroyo_ on Instagram

Last year, the team targeted its top two tight ends 114 times, right around the league average. But with Arroyo flashing early in camp, that target share can grow. Arroyo has shown the ability to operate across multiple formations. This gives Macdonald and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb a lot to play with.

Meanwhile, coming off a career highlight 2024 season in Minnesota, Seahawks QB Darnold enters 2025 without a Justin Jefferson-level receiver in Seattle. Can a hybrid like Elijah Arroyo help bridge that gap? The rookie TE does have the skillset that fits perfectly into short and intermediate routes – an area where Darnold needs reliability. Arroyo’s ability to also just stretch the field and create mismatches gives the offense a much-needed boost.

If Arroyo’s first week at camp is any indication, the Seahawks may have struck gold in the second round. And Macdonald isn’t shying away from expectations. “We want to win a championship,” he said when asked about goals for the 2025 season. “But in order to do that, we have to become a championship team first. We know who we want to be.” If his trajectory holds, Elijah Arroyo could become a cornerstone of Seattle’s offense for years to come.