Seahawks Report: Mike Macdonald May Trade Sam Darnold’s Weapon in Latest Roster Projections

The Seattle Seahawks thought they hit the jackpot trading Russell Wilson to Denver in 2022. The massive haul included multiple draft picks, Drew Lock, and former first-round tight end Noah Fant. Seattle expected a game-changing weapon at the position. Three seasons later, that optimism has completely vanished. Fant was supposed to be their top-tier solution, but he became a frustrating underperformer.

His 2024 campaign was particularly brutal—just 500 yards and one touchdown on 48 receptions. In three Seattle seasons, he’s managed 130 catches for 1,400 yards and five touchdowns, a significant decline from his Denver production. Critics now label Fant the team’s “most overpaid player.” His contract feels like dead weight. Now, Seattle might be ready to say goodbye.

The writing’s on the wall for Noah Fant in Seattle. This Tuesday, the Hawk blogger dropped some truth on his YouTube channel that should make Seahawks fans pay attention. “Maybe they go with four wide receivers. Four wide receivers are going to get many reps. Fifth receiver should be the very special team guy,” he said, basically predicting Seattle’s move away from tight ends.

Fant’s numbers tell the whole story. His best season came with Denver—68 catches, 670 yards, four touchdowns. That was his peak. Since joining Seattle, he’s never come close to matching that production. Sure, 2024 looked better with 48 catches for 500 yards and a touchdown, but that’s still underwhelming for a guy eating up $13.41 million in cap space.

The real kicker? Seattle just spent a second-round pick on tight end Elijah Arroyo — a prospect athletic enough to take Noah Fant’s job before training camp ends. Trading Fant would save the Seahawks nearly $9 million in 2025, the final year of his contract.

Now, CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin is linking Fant to trade talks with Pittsburgh. “Even after securing Metcalf as their new No. 1 wideout, the Steelers have reportedly been sniffing around for pass catchers, in part to replace the gifted but volatile Pickens. And Fant — more so than, say, the Atlanta Falcons’ Kyle Pitts — would seem to be readily available in Seattle,” Benjamin wrote.

The connection makes sense. “As a bonus, Fant previously spent three years working alongside current Steelers assistant Zach Azzanni in Denver,” he added. That familiarity could ease the transition.

Seattle wins either way: trade Fant now and gain draft capital while clearing cap space, or keep him through 2025 and risk losing him for nothing. But once Mike Macdonald moves Fant, this draft pick suddenly has a clear runway to start.

Noah Fant’s contract chaos opens the door for Barner

It’s not just the Noah Fant issue looming over Seattle. The NFL has a second-round signing crisis on its hands. Houston’s Jayden Higgins broke the mold by securing the first fully guaranteed second-round contract under the new CBA — and now agents across the league are pushing for the same.

So far, only two second-rounders have signed: Higgins and Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger. Seattle is feeling the pressure, with multiple picks still unsigned. Safety Nick Emmanwori is currently the highest unsigned second-rounder, and tight end Elijah Arroyo (50th overall) remains in limbo as well. Rookies report July 15; veterans follow July 23. Time’s ticking.

This contract standoff might actually benefit AJ Barner. The second-year tight end displayed flashes of talent during his rookie season that deserve attention. Of his 30 catches, 18 moved the chains for first downs, and four went for touchdowns. Those aren’t flukes — that’s production when targeted.

Seattle’s offense is evolving quickly. Sam Darnold is now under center, and Klint Kubiak has taken over as offensive coordinator, replacing Ryan Grubb. New voices, new system, and new opportunities for players ready to prove themselves.

Meanwhile, Noah Fant’s trade rumors aren’t going away. NFL Network casually floated his name as a possible trade piece during Day 3 of the draft. Teams are always on the lookout for tight end upgrades, and Fant continues to pop up in those talks. Seattle also drafted Robbie Ouzts in the fifth round — a fullback/tight end hybrid worth monitoring.

Yes, the Seahawks’ tight end room is deep. But depth only matters if your top draft pick can practice. If Elijah Arroyo remains unsigned and misses valuable early camp reps, Barner gets a real shot.

New coaching staff, fresh start, and proven production — sometimes, timing beats talent. And right now, Barner’s window is wide open.