Seahawks WR Reveals Immediate Reaction to Sam Darnold & Cooper Kupp’s Signing

When the Seattle Seahawks signed Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million deal this March, the move raised eyebrows. Was this simply a bridge quarterback signing, or could Seattle really tap into the version of Darnold who lit it up in Minnesota last year? Inside the locker room, one player was watching closer than anyone else. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba!

He admitted on the August 25 episode of The Pivot podcast that the first thing he did after the news broke wasn’t to call his agent or text a teammate. He went straight to the tape. While admitting the excitement, he said, “Yeah, I watched a lot of their film, you know, as soon as I got the call, as soon as I seen it on Twitter, you know, I went straight to Sam’s highlights, went straight to Jets and to see what those guys were doing and they had a phenomenal year and he was letting it fly.”

Smith-Njigba also shared excitement over the addition and added, “And I think, you know, his trust levels were there. He knew to get the ball in those guys’ hands. And, you know, I feel like I’m the same type player.” That last line stands out. Njigba isn’t just saying he can be part of the offense. He’s saying Darnold’s aggressive, trust-driven style is built for a receiver like him. And the numbers back it up.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba 11 warms up prior to facing the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

The WR’s rookie season in 2023 showed promise, 63 catches, 628 yards, four touchdowns but his sophomore leap was massive. He grabbed 100 passes for 1,130 yards and six scores in 2024, tying Tyler Lockett’s single-season franchise record for receptions and earning his first Pro Bowl selection. At just 23, he’s already establishing himself as the future WR1 in Seattle.

Now, with Sam Darnold in the fold, there’s potential for that ceiling to rise even higher. Darnold thrived in Minnesota by giving Justin Jefferson freedom downfield and trusting him to make plays; his 97-yard bomb to Jefferson against San Francisco last season was proof of that. The receiver, with his elite route running, sticky hands, and ability to win in the slot or outside, could be the biggest beneficiary.

If Darnold brings the same let-it-fly mindset to Seattle that he showed last year, Smith-Njigba may not just match his 2024 breakout; he could surpass it. The Seahawks didn’t just sign a quarterback. They might have unlocked the next step in Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s rise.

Sam Darnold also got an ace receiver

The Seattle Seahawks entered 2025 looking like a team in transition. Longtime stars DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are gone. But the boldest move? Signing former Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp gives Seattle’s young wide receiver room, both a veteran voice and a proven weapon for Sam Darnold. And for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the Seahawks’ breakout Pro Bowl receiver, the excitement was immediate.

When asked during training camp about who he’s most eager to line up with this season, Smith-Njigba didn’t hesitate, “I mean, I feel like our whole defense, you know, be rocking. I’m excited to, you know, line up next to Kupp out there for real in real time. Tory Horn, a young guy, I’m excited to see K9 tote the rock this year. Nice. Yeah. I’m excited to see he get loose. He get missing, too.”

Smith-Njigba has carried himself as Seattle’s future WR1. But with Kupp in town, he now has the chance to learn alongside one of the NFL’s most polished route-runners. It’s a perfect pairing of timelines.

Kupp, 32, is still a savvy technician capable of carving defenses from the slot or outside.

Smith-Njigba, 23, fresh off a 100-catch, 1,130-yard season in 2024, is entering year three with the chance to take the leap from Pro Bowler to star.

The Seahawks’ offense has also shifted. Under new coordinator Ryan Grubb, they’re leaning into a physical, under-center approach built around Kenneth Walker III (K9). The WR even pointed to Walker as the “bread and butter” of this offense, saying the run game will set the tone while receivers get to feast off play-action.

For Smith-Njigba, the arrival of Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp isn’t a threat. It’s an accelerator. Seattle’s front office didn’t just replace departed names; they reshaped the offense around a balance of youth and experience.