Seattle Reporter Confirms Seahawks’ Double Contract Decision Amid Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s $40M Demand

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons Dec 7, 2025

Essentials Inside The Story Seattle is set to make key roster decisions after its Super Bowl run.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is in line for a major contract move.

The team has the cap flexibility to make it happen.

Fresh off a Super Bowl run, the Seattle Seahawks are preparing to write two of the biggest checks in franchise history, but one player’s demand to become the highest-paid at his position could complicate the celebration. According to ESPN’s Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson, Mike Macdonald’s franchise is ready to reward Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Devon Witherspoon by securing them at once through a double-contract decision.

The move makes it clear that Seattle wants to lock in its young stars after they rose to the occasion this past season. Both Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Devon Witherspoon earned Pro Bowl selections last year and followed it up by taking massive leaps. They became All-Pro while the wideout also became the NFL’s 2025 Offensive Player of the Year.

Smith-Njigba built his case for a massive payday on the back of a career-defining season, exploding for 1,793 receiving yards, surpassing his previous season’s total by 663 yards. Across Seattle’s three-game postseason run, he added 199 yards and two touchdowns.

“Seahawks plan to extend Jaxon Smith-Njigba, CB Devon Witherspoon this offseason, via @BradyHenderson,” Underdog NFL wrote on X.

On the other side of the ball, Witherspoon was a lockdown force, anchoring the secondary despite missing five games. His impact went beyond his 72 tackles, as he consistently shut down opposing receivers, reflected in his seven passes defended and a league-best 90.1 PFF grade for his position.

Their efforts certainly justify the team’s decision; timing also plays a crucial role. Spotrac reported that the Seahawks currently have about $73 million in cap space, the fifth-most in the NFL. With this kind of flexibility, they can spend big on the pair who are under contract through 2027. Experts have predicted Smith-Njigba to land an extension worth $24.39 million annually and pegged Witherspoon’s at $20.78 million each year.

Hence, they could incur a total cost of $45 million, leaving nearly $28 million for other roster spending. That combined figure may seem high, but successful franchises often take risks when it comes to their foundational players. Meanwhile, the situation is complicated by Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s recent comments on his contract expectations.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba wants to become the highest-paid WR

After a championship run, they have solid cap space to rebuild their team with room for aggressive decisions. But as star performances lead to big contracts, no player is staring at a larger payday than Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

While the receiver isn’t fretting over a deal just yet, he expects his extension to reset the market.

“I’m really not too pressed right now to get it done,” Smith-Njigba told WFAA. “I know my time is coming, and when we get it done, it’s going to be a great deal. God’s timing is perfect timing, so whenever that may come, we’ll be ready for it. I believe I deserve to be the highest paid in my position. Just what I give to the game and the community, I give it my all, and I think that’s worth a lot more.”

That would likely mean he’s eyeing a contract that sits over $40 million annually. Currently, Ja’Marr Chase is the NFL’s top receiver after the Bengals signed him to a four-year, $161 million extension last year. Justin Jefferson is second with annual earnings of $35 million. Meanwhile, Smith-Njigba currently earns $3.6 million annually under his $14.4 million contract that will run through at least 2026, and a fifth-year option is available for 2027.

Should he become the highest-paid player in his position, his yearly earnings would jump nearly thirteenfold his current salary. The Seahawks also have until May 1 to exercise a fifth-year option. Despite the business side, Smith-Njigba says his love for football runs so deep that he could play for free.

“But you don’t have to, and I’m learning to be a good businessman, and we need that check at the end of the day,” he added.

Ultimately, Seattle’s front office faces a delicate balancing act: rewarding its homegrown superstars as market-setters while preserving the financial flexibility that built their championship roster in the first place.