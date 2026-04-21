Seahawks 7-Round Mock Draft: Chase Bisontis Goes in Round One as Seattle Reinforces Their Defense

The reigning Super Bowl Champions, the Seattle Seahawks, enter draft night with just four total picks, the least of any team in this draft. They hold their first, second and third round picks, as well as Cleveland’s sixth rounder. This could all change on draft night, with Seattle seeming pretty open to moving down from No. 32, but you can’t count on any draft rumors being true.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With the 2026 NFL Draft now just over 48 hours away, we continue our series where we’ve been creating one 7-round mock draft a day until we cover all 32 NFL teams. Today, if you haven’t already guessed, our focus is on the Seahawks, who will look to turn their four picks into as many impact players as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Round 1, Pick 32: OG Chase Bisontis

Imago October 18, 2025, Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA: Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman CHASE BISONTIS 71 blocks for running back EJ SMITH 22 during Texas A&M s win over Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Fayetteville USA – ZUMAs199 20251018_znp_s199_022 Copyright: xBrentxSoulex

As I mentioned earlier, Seattle is very open to trading out of this pick and adding another selection in the later rounds, but we haven’t done any trades in these 7-round mocks, so I have to stick and pick here. Edge rusher and cornerback are the two obvious needs for Seattle, but they also really need a right guard, and there are going to be some very good guards available at No. 32 that probably won’t be there at No. 64.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chase Bisontis, Emmanuel Pregnon and Keylan Rutledge have all started to receive some round one hype, but we’ll probably only see one or two of them go in round one. Pregnon is my favorite of this trio, but a lot of people have Bisontis rated higher, and I can understand why. He’s given up just two sacks over the past two seasons and tested really well at the combine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony Bradford is not doing it for Seattle at right guard, so if they really want to shore up their offensive line, taking Bisontis at No. 32 could definitely be an option.

Round 2, Pick 64: CB Keith Abney II

Keith Abney II is flying under the radar a bit because of his size. He measured in at 5-foot-10, 187 pounds at the NFL Combine, but he’s been one of the most productive cornerbacks in all of college football over the past two seasons. Since 2024, Abney has been targeted 143 times, allowing just 75 receptions (52.4 percent) and four touchdowns with four interceptions and 15 pass breakups. Not many corners have been tested as much as him in the last two years, and he performed very well.

ADVERTISEMENT

I know the Seahawks have Devon Witherspoon, who is one of the best cornerbacks in the league right now, but they let Tariq Woolen walk and need someone to fill his spot. There are a lot of great corners in this draft that are supposed to go in the first two rounds, so if Seattle can get Abney in round two, they’d feel really good about the pick.

Round 3, Pick 96: ED Jaishawn Barham

Jaishawn Barham is an interesting prospect. He’s never had more than four sacks in a single season, but he’s also had just one season with more than 100+ pass rush snaps, which was 2025, where he logged 21 pressures and four sacks. He just didn’t have the volume in college you typically see with a top-100 pick, but NFL teams like his upside.

ADVERTISEMENT

On top of being an efficient pass rusher, Barham is probably the best run defending edge rusher in this draft class. He’s earned an 86.7 and 90.4 run defense grade in each of the last two seasons while playing 150+ run defense snaps in each of those years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seattle saw Boye Mafe walk out the door in free agency, so they need to find someone in the first three rounds to replace his production. Barham may not be ready for a heavy load right away, but he can be an impact player as a rookie.

Round 6, Pick 188: RB Le’Veon Moss

Imago Sep 7, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le’Veon Moss (8) runs the ball during the first quarter against the McNeese State Cowboys at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

With the Seahawks’ final pick, it feels like they have to go running back. Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker left in free agency after Seattle refused to give him $15 million a year, so now they’re stuck with Zach Charbonnet and Emmanuel Wilson. Those two are fine, but it feels like they still need another body, and Le’Veon Moss would be an intriguing addition in round six.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moss isn’t the most explosive running back in the class, but he’s averaged over 5.0 yards per carry in each of his last three seasons and is great at accelerating through gaps and picking up tough yardage, which Walker was able to do pretty well during his time in Seattle. There’s a lot of different directions Seattle could go at RB, but Moss was the best option available in my mock.