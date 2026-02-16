Seahawks Star Calls Out Bill Simmons After He Questioned Sam Darnold’s Ability Before Super Bowl LX Win

Nearly a fortnight ago, Patriots superfan Bill Simmons and several guests were discussing the best recent Super Bowls. During that discussion, Simmons said Super Bowl XLIX was the best because the Seahawks had never won a Super Bowl title. That claim doesn’t quite hold up. The slip didn’t go unnoticed, as a Seahawks star has since called Simmons out publicly.

“Damn @BillSimmons, you don’t know ball like you thought you did, my guy 😬,” Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu quipped on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apparently, during his appearance on the Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons had claimed that Seattle has never won a Super Bowl.

According to him, Super Bowl XLIX was the best because the Seahawks had never won a Super Bowl title at that point. But that’s not true; just one season earlier, in Super Bowl XLVIII, the Seahawks crushed the Denver Broncos 43–8 to capture the first championship in franchise history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seattle completed one of the most dominant runs to a Super Bowl victory by winning every game on their schedule since their November 17 loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

After making a major gaffe about the team’s Super Bowl wins, Simmons also questioned quarterback Sam Darnold’s ability. He scrutinized the Seattle QB1 for his 20 turnovers.

“Gets to the playoffs. I don’t know. Looked really good against the (Los Angeles) Rams. ‘Sam Darnold, I trust him completely. ‘Are you sure? We’ve seen him completely flame out in these games,” Simmons said.

ADVERTISEMENT

After those comments, in Super Bowl LX, the Seahawks rolled past the Patriots 29-13. And with that win, Darnold became the first quarterback from the 2018 NFL Draft class to win a Super Bowl. He proved his critics wrong and helped the Seahawks finish the season with an impressive 17–3 record.

Darnold led the league with 20 turnovers in the regular season. But in the playoffs, he completely cleaned that up. He didn’t commit a single turnover in three postseason games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now with intentions to repeat as champions, the franchise is urged to retain fellow receiver and punt returner Rashid Shaheed, who enters free agency after being a vital cog for their incredible offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

NFL analyst urges Seahawks to keep Rashid Shaheed for 2026 season

Beyond their league-leading defense, the Seattle Seahawks‘ special teams were instrumental in giving the franchise a tremendous advantage on their path to winning the Super Bowl. The backbone of this increased production from the special teams was wide receiver Rashid Shaheed.

The former New Orleans Saints star excelled in his role as the punt returner, recording a 14.7-yard average on 23 punt returns, and he recorded a 58-yard punt return touchdown. While Shaheed managed to complete just two touchdowns in 2025, he recorded 687 yards on just 59 receptions.

Hence, veteran journalist Ben Strauss wants the Super Bowl LX champs to retain the star wideout as he hits the open market this offseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One of Seattle’s advantages over other teams is its strong special teams unit. That includes Shaheed as a returner,” Strauss wrote. “Shaheed has a market value of $14.13 million, which should make his next contract the biggest payday in his professional career. That is an acceptable price for Seattle to pay on a short-term contract. But I don’t think they should want to pay much more than that.”

With the offseason still in its initial stages, the passionate Seahawks supporters will want the franchise to make every necessary move to repeat as champions and create a dominant dynasty over the coming years.