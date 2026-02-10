Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III Shares Update on NFL Future Amid Pending Free Agency

The Super Bowl MVP usually heads straight to Disney World; that’s the tradition. However, for Kenneth Walker III, the celebration comes with a pause button. After delivering the defining performance of Super Bowl LX, the Seattle Seahawks running back now faces a different kind of spotlight, with free agency waiting just ahead and his NFL future suddenly wide open.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, Walker addressed that uncertainty during an appearance on NFL Network’s The Insiders. When asked what he proved to teams watching and to Seattle itself about his value as a starting running back, he kept it direct.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I believe I showed explosiveness and versatility. Also, I believe I showed that I’m a playmaker. And that’s pretty much it. I believe I showed everything last night,” Walker said.

ADVERTISEMENT

And it’s true; his Super Bowl performance showed what he is capable of. He carried the ball 27 times for 135 rushing yards, added two catches for 26 more, and walked away with Super Bowl MVP honors after owning the night.

Walker’s postseason run also placed him firmly in Seattle history. He logged 38 carries for 178 yards and scored four rushing touchdowns, tying the most ever in a single Seahawks postseason, a mark last set by Marshawn Lynch in 2013. That surge felt even louder considering he totaled four rushing touchdowns across the final 15 games of the regular season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Because of that late-season rise, Walker reflected on his growth with clear pride.

“It means a lot,” Walker said of his improvement down the stretch. “Personally, I always want to get better each year. It means a lot. You learn it each year. This is another chance for me to learn more.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the full season, Walker delivered a stellar season. In his first 17-game campaign, he rushed for 1,027 yards and five touchdowns on 221 totes, matching his career-best 4.6 yards per carry.

Drafted by the Seahawks in the second round, 41st overall, in the 2022 NFL Draft, he has completed his four-year, $8.4 million deal with the Super Bowl.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, if he reaches the open market, plenty of teams will be ready to welcome the Super Bowl MVP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenneth Walker III wants to stay amid several interests

Kenneth Walker III’s stock is very high, with a Super Bowl MVP performance, so Seattle might want to keep him. According to Spotrac, Seattle has roughly $74 million in cap space, which puts the front office in a position to match almost any offer that comes his way.

But if you ask Walker, he wants to stay.

“I’ve been here four years, so you know I’ve gotten to know a lot of stuff about Seattle, and you know a lot of the city, and I feel like they feel good about me as well,” Walker said before the Super Bowl. “So if it was my choice, though, I’d definitely stay.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While Walker hails from Tennessee, Seattle has become his home for four seasons, so it makes sense. Still, interest around the league continues to grow, and teams will check in once free agency opens.

One of those teams should be the Denver Broncos, whose recent playoff exits tell a familiar story. Denver’s shaky run game has placed far too much pressure on Bo Nix and failed to balance a defense built to suffocate opponents. Incomplete passes shorten drives, extra throws invite turnovers, and neither helps a dominant unit.

The Broncos tried fixes last offseason with J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey, but injuries and depth issues lingered. A physical runner like Walker could change that equation as Denver eyes a stronger 2026 push.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another team worth watching is the Cardinals, who are stuck in a long rebuild. Arizona knows Walker well and could see him as the answer to a backfield built on rotation rather than a true RB1. With James Conner turning 31 by Week 1 and carrying a long injury history, adding Walker could help them turn the page while saving draft capital for premium spots.

So now, the waiting begins. Walker’s future remains unwritten, but his preference feels clear. The only question left is whether the Hawks make sure he never has to leave.