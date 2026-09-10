Seahawks Survive Major Scare Despite Doctors Ruling Out Sam Darnold for Near Future

With Sam Darnold under center, the Seattle Seahawks started their Super Bowl LX title defense against the New England Patriots in the 2026 season opener. Everything looked completely normal on the opening drive when Darnold fired a 13-yard pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. But just two snaps later, Patriots DL Dre’Mont Jones broke through and dragged Darnold down on 3rd down, ending Seattle’s opening drive.

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Darnold got up clutching his hip and hobbled to the bench before eventually making his way to the medical tent. The massive medical scare sent shockwaves throughout Lumen Field as the game carried on with Darnold being ruled out for the rest of the night. With Drew Lock stepping in for Sam Darnold, the Seahawks barely managed to beat the Patriots 13-10. Despite the win, Sam Darnold’s injury status remained the biggest concern. However, ESPN insider Adam Schefter has finally provided Seahawks fans with some good news.

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“Seahawks QB Sam Darnold underwent an MRI on his hip this morning that team doctors still are reviewing to determine how much time he will miss. It is expected to be some, but for now the team believes it, as one source described, ‘dodged a bullet,'” ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on X on September 10.

Sam Darnold was taken to Harborview Medical Center for an urgent diagnosis of his injury. Fortunately for the 2x Pro Bowler, X-rays and a CT scan ruled out broken bones.

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Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald offered some relief after the game to the anxious fanbase.

“With Sam, we got some great news back. Let’s just say it’s good news right now. Our thoughts and prayers are with Sam; we love him, and the guys really pulled through for him. At this point, we were able to rule out a fracture. There’s some more tests to be done, so that’s what I’m saying when it’s positive. But I know we’re still working through all that, but right now I think fracture is out, which is great news,” Mike Macdonald told the reporters in the post-game presser.

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The HC further added that he was unsure of Sam Darnold’s availability for their Week 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals. The MRI diagnosis made on Thursday morning suggests that Darnold will definitely miss Week 2.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport has expressed that while Sam Darnold won’t suit up against the Cardinals, the injury might only keep him sidelined for a few weeks.

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Currently, at least, the injury doesn’t seem season-ending by any stretch. His replacement on the field will be Drew Lock, who threw for 187 yards, completing 16 of 22 passes and one touchdown that made it 10-10 on the night. He earned a passer rating of 113.3 against the Patriots.

It will be interesting to see how Sam Darnold’s injury situation develops and how the Seahawks maintain their title defense without their starting QB available.