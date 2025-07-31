3 Mystery Absences for Mike MacDonald & Seahawks as Ricky White Gets Future Update at Training Camp

In just his second season at the helm, Mike MacDonald isn’t tiptoeing around Seattle’s flaws—he’s detonating the blueprint. The Seahawks may have ended 2024 with a 10–7 record, but that number masked a defense riddled with issues, especially against the run. MacDonald took that personally. Now in 2025, he’s not just correcting technique—he’s reshaping the DNA of the franchise. From discipline to urgency to job security, everything is up for audit.

And if players weren’t already on notice, this week made it abundantly clear: MacDonald doesn’t bluff. On Tuesday, Seattle pulled the plug on nose tackle Justin Rogers just 8 days after signing him. A jarring move even by NFL camp standards. Rogers, a 330-pound Kentucky product, barely had time to learn the system before being cut. In his place, the Seahawks brought in rookie Thor Griffith—a tryout name who’d quietly earned MacDonald’s respect during spring minicamp. Roster chess is in full swing, which begs a sharper question: What exactly is unfolding in Seattle?

Even during a lighter walkthrough session, the absences were hard to ignore on Wednesday, July 30. Left tackle Charles Cross was nowhere to be seen—no official reason given. Linebacker Ernest Jones IV and cornerback Shaquill Griffin also remained sidelined, with Mike Macdonald chalking their time away up to personal matters. It’s unclear how long they’ll be gone, but in a system where availability is currency, their continued absence is being felt. Meanwhile, running back Kenneth Walker III returned to the field after missing Tuesday’s padded practice. Looking noticeably lighter, looser, and sharper.

Walker credited a major lifestyle shift for that. He’s revamped his diet, getting most of his meals from the team facility now, and has cut down on late nights—trading 1 a.m. scrolling for a 10:30 bedtime. The result? Fewer aches, quicker feet, and a rejuvenated mindset. “I definitely feel it in my performance,” he said. Coming off a frustrating 2024 season that saw him miss six games and finish with a career-low 573 rushing yards. The timing couldn’t be more critical. But when asked about his contract, Walker didn’t bite, saying there have been no extension talks that he’s aware of.

If Walker’s quiet transformation is subtle, Macdonald’s challenge to his quarterbacks is anything but. Sam Darnold, fresh off a Pro Bowl season in Minnesota, is already feeling the mental load. “Practicing against… disguising defenses… hope that may pay off… through the interceptions, confusion, defense’s wins here,” he admitted. Macdonald has no interest in waiting until Week 1 to stress-test his offense—he’s throwing every pre-snap trick in the book now. Defensive lineman Mike Morris called the unit’s intensity “Michigan 2021 energy,” and that energy is erasing roster security fast. Seattle’s camp isn’t a warm-up. It’s a crucible.

Mike Macdonald’s ruthless roster ethos opens an unexpected door

On July 26, what started as a routine training camp session turned into a major twist in the Seahawks’ roster puzzle. Kenny McIntosh, a third-year back vying for RB3 duties and special teams work, went down in visible pain during a special-teams drill. He was unable to put weight on his left foot and needed help exiting the field. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the early fear is a torn ACL—a brutal blow for McIntosh. And potentially a huge shift for Seattle’s special teams unit. McIntosh posted a 25.5-yard average on six kick returns last season, and his absence leaves a void the Seahawks need to fill fast.

Enter Ricky White III. The former UNLV standout, widely known for his electric playmaking and versatility, is in the thick of Seattle’s training camp battle for a final receiver spot. But White’s case doesn’t just rest on his hands—it rests on his legs, too. As the 2024 Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year, White showcased the same kind of multi-phase ability that coaches crave when filling out the bottom third of the roster. His resume may lack Power 5 pedigree, but what he lacks in stature, he makes up for in flexibility—and now, opportunity.

M1 Sports recently pointed out that McIntosh’s injury may be just the break White needed. The Seahawks’ backfield is crowded with Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet, and rookie Damien Martinez. But special teams slots are more fluid and often dictated by need. With McIntosh now likely sidelined for the season, White’s return skills suddenly carry more weight. “White’s chances of making the final roster hinge on more than just his college production,” the report noted. Questions remain, but White’s path just got a little clearer.