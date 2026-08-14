Seahawks to Sign Former Lions Controversial CB Amid His Legal Trouble

Seattle’s interest in Terrion Arnold was already playing out on HBO before the signing became news. In the second episode of Hard Knocks, the former Lions cornerback is shown working out for the Seahawks as general manager John Schneider and head coach Mike Macdonald consider whether bringing him into the building is worth the complications that come with him. Jalen Milroe, Arnold’s former Alabama teammate, also offered his perspective to help matters.

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But Seattle wasn’t the only stop on Arnold’s brief tour around the league. He had also visited the Texans, Saints and Giants, with New York emerging as a possible landing spot. On Wednesday, Giants head coach John Harbaugh even said Arnold “is a player that can help them.”

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By Thursday, however, the picture had changed. Arnold was set to sign a one-year deal with Seattle, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

This shouldn’t have come as a surprise. There were several signs to already point in that direction:

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Seattle had strong interest in Arnold before the 2024 draft, when he was still an Alabama cornerback being discussed as a potential first-round pick.

Daniel Jeremiah even projected Arnold to Seattle at No. 16 in his final mock draft that year. Instead, Detroit selected him 24th overall. Two years later, Seattle is getting another chance at a player it had already evaluated, only this time, the circumstances around him are entirely different.

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That also helps explain why the Seahawks were willing to take another look. Arnold already has two familiar faces in Seattle. Defensive backs coach Karl Scott recruited him to Alabama while serving as the Crimson Tide’s defensive backs coach, and Milroe was his college teammate. Those relationships gave the Seahawks people inside their own building who already knew Arnold beyond a scouting report.

The football upside is still there. Arnold started 15 games as a rookie and finished his first two seasons with 91 tackles, 18 passes defensed and one interception across 24 games. His second season, however, was interrupted by injuries; he appeared in only eight games before a shoulder issue eventually required season-ending surgery.

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Seattle also has a clear opening for him. With Riq Woolen gone, Devon Witherspoon and Josh Jobe are ahead of a group that includes Noah Igbinoghene and Nehemiah Pritchett, while third-round rookie Julian Neal has been working back from an undisclosed injury. Arnold therefore isn’t arriving at a position where his path to playing time is blocked.

But that football opportunity comes with a legal situation that makes Arnold unlike any other cornerback competing for the job.

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Arnold is facing eight felony charges, four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery, stemming from an alleged incident in Tampa, Florida, in February. According to Tampa police, Arnold was the primary conspirator in an alleged plot to detain and assault three men he believed were responsible for stealing property from an Airbnb he had rented in Largo. Police say more than $250,000 worth of property had been reported stolen three days before the alleged attack. Investigators later determined that the three men targeted in the incident were not involved in that theft.

The allegations are particularly serious because authorities say the victims were held at gunpoint and pistol-whipped before being forced from the apartment. Police allege Arnold and others coordinated the encounter and that Arnold later arrived at the scene. Arnold’s representatives, however, have denied his involvement, saying he “categorically denies” the allegations and maintains his innocence.

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Arnold surrendered to authorities on June 24 and was later released on a $1 million bond. A judge denied the prosecution’s request to keep him jailed and also declined to require a GPS monitor. Instead, Arnold was ordered to remain at his Tallahassee home except when playing, training or traveling with an NFL team, a condition that allowed him to continue pursuing his football career while his case moved forward.

That distinction became important this summer. Arnold was able to meet with several NFL teams, and ESPN reported that four teams had inquired about employing him during a July court hearing. His visits eventually included Houston, Seattle, New Orleans and New York.

Seattle’s interest was also unusually transparent. Macdonald had already acknowledged the team’s workout with Arnold before the Hard Knocks episode aired. “It’s enough right now that we had him in for a great visit, a great tryout,” Macdonald said. “It’s a situation where there’s other things that are surrounding it. We’re aware of that. But we’re working through the situation right now.”

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The episode went a step further. Schneider was shown discussing with another member of Seattle’s front office how other NFL teams had handled players facing legal issues, effectively putting the question of potential fallout on camera.

Arnold’s criminal case remains unresolved. His next scheduled court appearance is a disposition/status hearing on October 5, and he has pleaded not guilty. The potential sentence attached to the charges can be as high as life in prison if he is convicted.

The NFL’s response is a separate matter. A pending criminal case does not automatically prevent the league from taking action under its Personal Conduct Policy, and Arnold could still face discipline regardless of how the criminal proceedings play out.

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One possibility is the Commissioner’s Exempt List, which could become relevant if the league determines that Arnold should be kept away from football activities while it reviews the situation. The designation is reserved for “special or unusual” circumstances and can only be imposed by the Commissioner; it is not automatic simply because a player is facing criminal charges.

If Arnold were placed on the list, he could remain under contract and continue receiving his salary, while being barred from practicing or attending games. With the club’s permission, he could still be present for meetings, individual workouts, therapy and rehabilitation. He also would not count against the team’s roster limit while on the exempt list.

That leaves Seattle with a player who could eventually compete for its No. 3 cornerback job, but with no guarantee of when he will actually be available to do it. The Seahawks have now made their side of the decision. The next ones belong to the NFL and the courts.