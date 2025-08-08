Tyrice Knight’s Knee Problem Leaves Mike Macdonald Seeking More Answers

Injuries have been part of the background noise for the Seahawks this offseason—mostly minor camp bumps and bruises. Kenneth Walker III is still dealing with lower-body soreness, Christian Haynes has been in and out with a minor strain, and everything felt manageable… until Tyrice Knight’s knee became a mystery.

Head coach Mike Macdonald addressed it this week, but instead of clarity, fans got more questions. No timeline. No details on severity. Just: “He’ll be out for a while.” Macdonald added, “I don’t have an update on Tyrice Knight, who’s dealing with a knee issue. We’ll get more info tomorrow.” Tyrice Knight left Monday’s practice with his knee wrapped, and by Tuesday, he was completely sidelined.

Coach Mike Macdonald tried to downplay it, calling it “a little tangle with his knee,” but anytime a youngster exits and skips the next day entirely, it raises some flags. The fact that they’re going straight to imaging tells you they’re not brushing it off, either. Everyone’s just holding their breath until they know more.

The worst part? It came right in the middle of what was shaping up to be a breakout camp for him. After a promising rookie year where he started 9 of 16 games and racked up 88 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery, the Seahawks were clearly looking at him as more than just depth. He wasn’t just a ‘fill’ on the roster. The kid was carving out a real role in a linebacker room that’s still very much in flux. That’s what makes this timing so tough. Knight was trending up, earning more reps, more responsibility, and maybe even a shot at a starting job.

That’s exactly what makes this sting even more. During OTAs and minicamp, he looked sharp next to Ernest Jones IV, showing the kind of burst and awareness that had fans (and coaches) starting to pencil him into sub-packages, especially on passing downs.

It’s not just about him; it’s about what’s behind him. The depth chart past Knight gets shaky fast, with younger, less-tested guys who haven’t proven they can step into that role with the same confidence. And with Week 1 creeping up, this Mike can’t afford to play the waiting game while the MRI room holds its breath.

And the timing? Brutal. With Kenneth Walker III still managing that nagging foot issue, Seattle’s offense is already facing questions about consistency and workload. Now, even though we don’t have any official confirmation yet, how bad does it look?

Knight’s injury uncertainty compounds a depth crunch for Seattle

Here’s the thing: when coaches say “day-to-day,” it sounds chill—but it’s rarely that simple. Knight has already missed back-to-back practices. We’re not smashing the panic button yet, but with preseason kicking off soon, every missed rep matters. Chemistry takes time, and Knight’s not getting any of it.

So what’s the real timeline? Best case, Knight bounces back fast and suits up for the final preseason game—or even Week 1. But if those scans show a sprain or something worse, that return window stretches fast. In the meantime, the Seahawks have to adjust on the fly. That means more snaps for Josh Ross (assuming he returns soon), plus a rotation of special teams grinders and even a few EDGE guys plugging gaps in those overload packages. Depth is that thin.

And no one should be shocked. Analysts flagged it before camp even opened. Most of the concern came back to Knight and Ernest Jones IV. If either went down, things would unravel fast. One already has.