“Very Serious Charges”: Seahawks Legend Richard Sherman Reveals His Role in Controversial Terrion Arnold Signing

Cornerback Terrion Arnold’s latest contract with the Seattle Seahawks is raising some eyebrows, but one former player from the franchise has given his insight into the matter. In addition to his assessment of Arnold’s talent, Richard Sherman has spoken about the talks that he had with the franchise before the signing.

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“I talked to the Seahawks a little bit about it. Just about, you know, the kind of guy he is. I had a relationship with Terrion,” Sherman revealed on his YouTube podcast. “… He does have some things on his plate throughout the season that he’s going to have to navigate. He has a court appearance on October 5th as it stands right now. He faces some very serious charges. But if the Seahawks are signing him, then obviously they feel really good about where he is.”

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Terrion Arnold’s next legal checkpoint is currently set for Oct. 5, 2026, at 9 a.m. in Tampa, Florida, with an in-person status/disposition hearing. That date falls around NFL Week 5, just after the Seahawks’ Oct. 4 game against the Chargers.

Imago DETROIT, MI – NOVEMBER 27: Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks 13 dives across the goal line after catching a pass to score a touchdown against Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold 6 during the third quarter of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA regular season Thanksgiving Day football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions on November 27, 2025 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire NFL: NOV 27 Packers at Lions EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25112750

On his podcast, Sherman revealed that when the Seahawks consulted him, he gave a blunt take on how, while the charges were serious, his talent was also of a high level.

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Arnold was heading into his third season with the Lions and had established himself as a regular in Detroit’s secondary. That changed after felony charges surfaced, bringing his stint with the franchise to an abrupt end.

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For now, Arnold can technically practice and play while out on bond, with permission to travel for work. But his immediate availability isn’t entirely in his hands. The NFL’s decision will determine whether the Seahawks can actually put their new one-year signing on the field.

The league has not announced a suspension or a placement on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, leaving his availability with the Seahawks uncertain as his legal case moves forward.

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Until then, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald remains happy with their latest acquisition on a bargain deal.

Seahawks HC comments on Terrion Arnold deal

With court proceedings still pending, the Seahawks have now taken a low-risk chance on the controversial corner, signing Arnold to a one-year deal offering him a drastic pay cut.

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“We feel really strongly about our locker room and our team, and we had a great visit with Terrion,” Macdonald said as per ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “Obviously we knew him throughout the [predraft process in 2024]. I referenced the folks that have been in his corner throughout the whole process as well, and we respect those people. We’re not going to ignore those folks that we really respect and have a strong opinion about it as well.”

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Arnold brings with him 18 passes deflected and 91 total tackles in 22 NFL starts. Getting that kind of production on around $1 million could surely be a bargain, if the controversy clears.

For now, though, Arnold would certainly welcome this “prove it” deal to show the league just what he is capable of. In the meantime, Sherman’s opinion of Arnold remains that he’s a solid player and could benefit the Seahawks’ 2026 season.