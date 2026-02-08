Seahawks vs. Patriots Injury Report: Super Bowl LX Final Team News Announced

Today’s the day we find out which team will get its hands on the Vince Lombardi trophy, and it’ll be largely decided by which roster between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks is healthier. The final injury reports are out before the big game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Inactives for the Seattle Seahawks: QB Jalen Milroe, FB Robbie Ouzts, LB Chazz Surratt, LB Jared Ivey, T/G Mason Richman, TE Nick Kallerup, and NT Brandon Pili are all inactive for Mike Macdonald’s team going into Super Bowl LX.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago IMAGO

At first glance, seven inactives might look concerning, but it is important to note that only Ouzts is sidelined because of injury. He was listed as questionable on Friday with a neck issue and didn’t play in the conference championship win over the Los Angeles Rams, so his absence isn’t really surprising.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some relief came up front, since the left tackle spot has been a revolving door for Seattle over the past few months, with Charles Cross, Josh Jones, and Amari Kight all dealing with injuries and missing time at different points since October. The good news is that all three will be available for the Super Bowl, which led to Richman being inactive today.

There were also some questions surrounding quarterback Sam Darnold, who’s been dealing with an oblique issue for a while, even though he’s managed to suit up every week. Doubts surfaced when he was limited on Wednesday, but the relief came when he returned as a full participant on Thursday and Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Another question was rookie defensive back Nick Emmanwori’s status, who sprained his lower ankle during Wednesday’s practice. Almost immediately, both Emmanwori and Macdonald played it down, and the first-year was back with the defensive backs, took part fully in drills, and even threw the ball around with a ball boy during breaks.

“No designation for Nick…Turns out he’s alive,” the HC said.

ADVERTISEMENT

All in all, it’s a pretty healthy situation for the Seahawks today, and the outlook isn’t too different for the Patriots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two captains good to go for Patriots

Much like Seattle, the Patriots will go into today’s game with seven players on the inactive list.

Inactives for the New England Patriots: QB Tommy DeVito, OT Marcus Bryant, OG Caedan Wallace, LB Bradyn Swinson, CB Kobee Minor, WR Efton Chism III, and TE CJ Dippre.

ADVERTISEMENT

From an injury standpoint, that’s a manageable list for Mike Vrabel’s group, especially considering how the week began, as two team captains, linebackers Harold Landry and Robert Spillane, were listed as questionable heading into the game with knee and ankle issues, respectively.

Landry’s knee issues have been a recurring problem, as he was held out for the final two weeks of the regular season and eased his way back during the playoffs. Even then, his workload was limited, as he played just 37 snaps in the postseason and was inactive for the conference championship against the Broncos.

Spillane, on the other hand, missed the final four games of the regular season with an ankle injury but returned to full practice once the playoffs began. During the conference game, however, the ankle issue resurfaced, which limited him to a reduced workload in practice, and he was limited on both Thursday and Friday before ultimately being cleared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether Spillane is at full strength remains to be seen once the game gets going, but having him available at all is a positive outcome for Mike Vrabel and his staff. Overall, like the Seahawks, they’ve managed to get through the week without a major last-minute setback. On a day this big, that’s exactly what head coaches and fans hope for.