What Is Abe Lucas’s Net Worth in 2025 After Contract Extension? Salary, Career Earnings & More About NFL OT

The Seattle Seahawks are making a big investment in protecting their new quarterback. The team just took a major step toward keeping Sam Darnold upright and healthy this season. On Thursday, they secured offensive tackle Abraham Lucas with a significant contract extension. This move signals their strong belief in his talent and their commitment to solidifying their offensive line.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the deal is substantial. “The #Seahawks and OT Abe Lucas have agreed to terms on a three-year, $46 million extension with the chance to earn more via incentives, sources say.” This is a notable show of faith in a player whose career has been impacted by injuries. After a promising rookie year where he started all 16 games, Lucas has been limited to just 13 games over the past two seasons due to various health issues.

Despite this recent history, the Seahawks’ front office is betting on his future. Instead, they acted now, locking in a key piece of their offensive line. This proactive approach provides stability for Lucas and demonstrates their priority of building a strong wall in front of Darnold. His ability to stay on the field will be crucial for the Seahawks’ offensive success this year. Let’s break down his salary details and contract perks.

Is Abraham Lucas’s $46 million contract really worth for Seahawks?

The Seattle Seahawks have made a significant financial commitment to offensive tackle Abraham Lucas, signing him to a three-year, $46 million extension that averages $15.33 million annually. His salary is average annual value ranks 14th among right tackles, placing him between Dallas’s Terence Steele ($16.5M) and several players at $15 million. This represents solid value for a starting tackle when healthy.This move comes despite Lucas playing just 13 combined games over the past two seasons due to various injuries. The team chose to invest now rather than wait for him to prove his durability in 2025.

The contract structure helps mitigate risk for Seattle. Lucas will earn a $3.4 million base salary in 2025 with a cap hit of $3.68 million. Beyond the financials, this move provides stability to Seattle’s offensive line. The unit has undergone constant changes in recent seasons. Locking up Lucas gives them a known quantity at right tackle. It also creates continuity alongside left tackle Charles Cross, who was drafted in the same 2022 class. The Seahawks now have both bookend tackles secured as they work to protect new quarterback Sam Darnold. The extension represents a vote of confidence in Lucas’s recovery and potential. His rookie season demonstrated his capability as a reliable starter. Seattle is betting that his injury troubles are behind him. If he stays on the field, this contract could become one of the league’s better value deals for a starting tackle