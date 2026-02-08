What Is Cooper Kupp’s Ethnicity? Exploring NFL WR’s Religion, Nationality, Family Roots & His Background

The former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp found a new home with the Seattle Seahawks during the 2025 season. Kupp seamlessly transitioned into Seattle’s offense during the 2025 season, quickly becoming a cornerstone of the starting lineup. He started 15 games for the team, accumulating 47 receptions for 593 yards.

When Kupp helped lead the Seahawks past the Rams in the NFC Championship Game, it felt like football coming full circle. Now, as Seattle pushes toward the Super Bowl, all eyes will be on February’s showdown, with fans glued to their screens to see what the veteran Super Bowl MVP brings to the game’s biggest stage.

The game has always been part of his DNA, with Kupp belonging to one of only five families in NFL history to see three generations drafted. He embraced that legacy and made it his own, securing his place as a successful wide receiver at the professional level.

Where is Cooper Kupp from, and what is Cooper Kupp’s nationality?

Kupp, a renowned force in the NFL, was born on June 15, 1993, in Yakima, Washington. Born and raised in Yakima, the wide receiver holds American nationality. Looking down memory lane, he laid the foundation of his NFL career at Davis High School and emerged as a complete athlete. For his stellar performance, he earned first-team 4A All-State honors as a defensive back. Additionally, he was unanimously named first-team All-Columbia Basin Big Nine League at both wide receiver and defensive back, showcasing his versatility and football instincts.

Concluding his high school career in 2012, Cooper Kupp committed to Eastern Washington University. Following his high school career, he made a name for himself with his skill set and performance. He rewrote the FCS record books, earning prestigious honors such as the Jerry Rice Award, the Walter Payton Award, and consensus first-team All-American recognition, among other achievements.

What is Cooper Kupp’s ethnicity?

Kupp is White American, suggesting he is Caucasian. NFL bloodlines raised him, and he followed in the footsteps of his father, Craig Kupp, and grandfather, Jake Kupp.

Kupp, a standout wide receiver in the NFL, has often been considered underrated, and some analysts suggest that his being white has influenced how his performance is perceived. Ryan Clark, an ESPN analyst, directly addressed this, pointing out that people often misjudge Kupp based on his appearance, even though his on-field performance clearly stands out. He also emphasized how perceptions can shape discussions about wide receivers.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp 10 during pregame of a NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, November 16, 2025, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 21-19. Jon Endow/Image of Inglewood California United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xJonxEndowx JonxEndowx iosphotos385952

“If Cooper Kupp were Black, we’d all talk about him in a different way,” said Clark on The Dan Patrick Show in 2022. “A lot of times, we look at the color of a wide receiver and want to compare them to people who they look like more so than people who they play like.”

Is Cooper Kupp Christian?

Cooper Kupp is a devout Christian. In 2019, a YouTube video by the 700 Club featured him discussing his life and career, highlighting how central his faith is. He credits Jesus Christ as the ultimate “playmaker” in his life.

“Jesus Christ is the greatest playmaker that’s ever lived” because of His acts of restoration, redemption, and sacrifice. Kupp emphasizes that faith is more important than football, explaining, “I can’t do this by myself… I needed God; I needed to trust in what my faith was” during his recovery from an ACL tear.

Cooper Kupp also shares that his faith guides his identity and roles as a husband, father, and player. Throughout the video, Kupp makes it clear that Christ is the foundation of his life, showing that his Christian beliefs are central to both his personal and professional journey.