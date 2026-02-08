What Is Cooper Kupp’s Net Worth in 2026 – Salary With Seattle Seahawks and Career Earnings

After tasting Super Bowl success in 2022, wide receiver Cooper Kupp is all set to experience that feeling again. In his first year with the Seattle Seahawks, he’s heading to the finale to face the New England Patriots. While Kupp hasn’t played his best football in the late-season stretch, his game started to click in the postseason. As he prepares to carry that momentum this weekend, fans want to know him beyond the sport. Dive in to discover Cooper Kupp’s net worth, salary, and other details.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Cooper Kupp’s net worth in 2026?

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp boasts a net worth of $50 million as of late January 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In the NFL, a player’s net worth may differ from their earnings because it takes into account various factors. These include taxes, agent fees, lifestyle expenses, and bad investments. So, this amount is a portion of what Kupp has accumulated since arriving in the NFL in 2017, including brand deals he attracted over the years.

Cooper Kupp’s contract breakdown

In March 2025, Seattle signed him to a three-year, $45 million contract as a free agent. As part of the deal, he earned a $12 million signing bonus and $17.50 million in guaranteed amounts. His contract carries a cap hit of $17.50 million and a dead cap of $8 million. Before joining the Seahawks, he had spent the remaining eight seasons playing for the Los Angeles Rams.

ADVERTISEMENT

They first locked him in with a four-year, $3.83 million contract before offering a rookie extension worth $47.25 million over the next three years. Through the deal, he earned a signing bonus of $6 million and a guaranteed amount of $20.63 million. But after his breakout year in 2022 of 145 receptions and 1,947 receiving yards, the team rewarded him with another extension.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Getty INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 24: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates a win after a game against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

It was a three-year, $80.10 million deal that included a $20 million signing bonus and $35 million in guaranteed amounts. But due to his declining production over the years, the team informed him of a potential trade in the 2025 season. They eventually released him in March 2025 after being unable to find a suitor.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Cooper Kupp’s salary?

In 2026, Kupp is expected to earn a base salary of $12.99 million, per Spotrac. It’s part of his contract with the Seahawks that runs through the 2027 season. Last year, the team paid him a base salary of $4.99 million along with a $4 million signing bonus, a $360,000 roster bonus, and an $8,820 workout bonus. Here’s a look at the salaries over the years.

Team Year Average salary Bonuses Los Angeles Rams 2017-2020 $957,940 $954,760 (signing bonus) Los Angeles Rams 2020-2023 $15,750,000 $6,000,000 (signing bonus) Los Angeles Rams 2022-2026 $26,700,000 $20,000,000 (signing bonus) Seattle Seahawks 2025-2027 $15,000,000 $12,000,000 (signing bonus)

ADVERTISEMENT

Cooper Kupp’s career earnings

Cooper Kupp’s career earnings stand at $117.58 million through 2026. The amount is a reflection of what he has earned through his contracts with the Rams and Seahawks over the past nine seasons. He accumulated $100.01 million in his eight seasons with the Rams and added $17.51 million to it after joining Seattle. Currently, he’s represented by agent Ryan Tollner from Excel Sports Management.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cooper Kupp’s brand deals and endorsements

Beyond his NFL paychecks, his strong reputation as a committed family man has grabbed the attention of several major brands. While football remains his primary source of income, he earns plenty of money through endorsement deals with companies such as Nike, Gatorade, and Patrón. Those partnerships have created a reliable revenue stream that’s likely to last long after his playing days are over.

In 2024, he and his wife also launched a coffee brand, Dodo Coffee Company. The brand focuses on high-quality, ethically sourced, single-origin beans.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dodo Coffee Company (@dodocoffeeco) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

According to his profile on Opendorse, Kupp charges between $4,783 and $27,809 for a brand collaboration. The services he provides include promotional activities via social media posts, content creation, and in-person appearances. As for fans, the list includes four services. These include a shout-out (over $275), social media posts (over $820), an appearance (over $1,539), and an autograph (over $1,796).

ADVERTISEMENT

Cooper Kupp’s house and car collections

Kupp had a grand five-bedroom house in Wilsonville, Oregon, that sat on over four acres of land. It had a garage that could fit at least five cars. He put it up for sale in September 2023 with an asking price of $3.5 million. After eleven months, he closed the deal at $3 million. In 2022, Kupp bought another house in the Westlake Village community of Los Angeles for $4.1 million.

The house comes with a long driveway, an oversized motor court, and a four-car, attached garage. As for his automobile collection, he partnered up with Lexani Tires & Wheels, known for their custom luxury wheels. He likely owned a Range Rover and some Lexani cars in October 2021.

Moreover, fans saw him driving a McLaren with his wife in November 2020. It remains unclear whether he took it out for a test drive or actually purchased it. As Kupp gears up to take the field at Santa Clara, his popularity will definitely witness a boost, and so will his net worth.