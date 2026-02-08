What Is George Holani’s Ethnicity? Religion, Nationality & More About Seahawks RB

While the Seattle Seahawks‘ surge to Super Bowl LX has been headlined by established stars, their championship depth is bolstered by a journey that spans continents. From Auckland, New Zealand, to the intensity of the NFC West, George Holani has fought his way from an undrafted free agent to a reliable option in Mike Macdonald’s backfield. The rookie running back’s ascent is grounded in a rich cultural heritage that defines his identity far beyond the gridiron.

Holani is 26 years old. After demonstrating his potential in the limited opportunities he received in the 2025 season, he certainly has a long road ahead in the league. As he shines with his performances on the field, let’s explore his background, ethnicity, and more.

What is George Holani’s ethnicity?

George Holani’s ethnicity is Tongan. Hence, Holani has Polynesian descent, with both his parents being Tongans. Growing up in California, his Polynesian background was a big part of his identity, as he became a standout name in his community due to his excellence in football. When he played college football for Boise State, he was on the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year watch list.

While he spent his childhood in Southern California, he wasn’t born there. The Seahawks running back was in Auckland, New Zealand, on December 16, 1999. However, his family moved to the United States when he was a child, and he was raised alongside ten other siblings in his family.

He loved watching the former Pittsburgh Steelers safety, Troy Polamalu, who represented the Polynesian community in the league and became a two-time Super Bowl champion.

What is George Holani’s religion?

With the primary focus on his football career, George Holani has never publicly disclosed his faith, but it has been primarily shaped by his Tongan heritage.

Growing up, he attended St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California, which is an all-male and Catholic college preparatory school. Moreover, a vast majority of the Polynesian people identify themselves as Christians. When all these factors are taken into consideration, it’s possible he might be Christian, although it’s not confirmed.

What is George Holani’s nationality?

George Holani is a New Zealand-born American citizen. While he was born in Auckland, his family later moved to the United States, meaning he eventually became an American citizen, and that’s his nationality.

Holani’s father was well familiar with rugby in New Zealand, but he knew very little about American football. But once the Seahawks running back and his family moved to California, the sport immediately caught his eye, as he started playing it at the age of 8.