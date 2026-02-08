What Is Jalen Milroe’s Net Worth in 2026 – Salary With Seattle Seahawks and Career Earnings

Jalen Milroe entered the NFL with both expectations and questions following him. The former Alabama quarterback was one of the most polarizing prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft—lauded for his immense upside but closely examined for bouts of inconsistency. Seattle didn’t hesitate, choosing potential over refinement. Selected No. 92 overall by the Seahawks, Milroe now finds himself backing up a veteran starter, armed with a rookie contract and a history of strong NIL earnings.

What is Jalen Milroe’s net worth?

Jalen Milroe’s exact net worth in 2026 isn’t publicly verified. Nevertheless, one thing that is clear about Milroe is that he began his professional career with impressive financial stability and considerable earning potential.

His NIL valuation was reported at around $2.5 million by On3, which explains why net-worth discussions followed him even before he became an established NFL player.

Jalen Milroe’s contract breakdown

In 2025, Milroe signed a four-year rookie contract with the Seahawks valued at $6.26 million. His rookie contract includes a signing bonus of $1,195,700, a guaranteed amount of $1,195,700, and an average annual salary of $1,566,022.

From here, Milroe’s next big pay jump will depend on how fast he earns snaps, produces, and positions himself for a larger second contract

What is Jalen Milroe’s salary?

In the year 2026, Jalen Milroe will be making a base salary of $1,005,000 and will also be receiving a roster bonus of $119,731, keeping his pay modest as he is still on his rookie contract. His cap hit will be for $1,423,656, and if the Seahawks choose to let him go in that year, the dead-cap hit will be $896,775.

Team Year Salary Bonuses Seahawks 2025 $840,000 $1,200,047 Seahawks 2026 $1,005,000 $119,731 Seahawks 2027 $1,120,000 $289,462 Seahawks 2028 $1,235,000 $459,193

What are Jalen Milroe’s career earnings?

Jalen Milroe’s career earnings are still in the early stages, but he’s already cleared the first big paycheck of his NFL life. He has accumulated $2,040,047 so far, reflecting the Seahawks’ payments on his rookie contract. His career earnings mainly come from his signing bonus, workout bonus, and first-year salary.

What are Jalen Milroe’s brand endorsements?

Jalen Milrone’s endorsement journey is centered on NIL, and here are three of the prominent deals he has signed to date. In November 2024, he signed a deal with Armani Beauty, further emphasizing his off-field presence.

He also signed an exclusive contract with Panini America in October 2024, which saw him featured in collegiate trading cards and marketing material. In September 2024, Improbable Media launched “LANK by Jalen Milrone,” the exclusive content and brand partner.

In addition to those deals, Milroe has also been associated with brands like Beats by Dre and food-delivery and restaurant partnerships involving Uber Eats and Sonic Drive-In.

Jalen Milroe’s college and professional career

Fresh off establishing himself as a collegiate star at the University of Alabama, Jalen Milroe entered the NFL with the kind of speed-and-arm upside that makes fans lean in. His final college season backed up the hype, as he threw for 2,844 passing yards while adding 726 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns.

His collegiate career ended with 7,593 total yards, good enough for fifth place in the record books. He also scored a total of 78 touchdowns, including 45 passing and 33 rushing, ranking fourth in Crimson Tide history.

A William V. Campbell Trophy winner, Milroe was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks with the 92nd overall pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He spent his rookie season learning behind Sam Darnold but still got his first real taste of NFL action, appearing in three games as Seattle eased him into the league.