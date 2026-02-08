What Is Klint Kubiak’s Net Worth in 2026 – Salary With Seattle Seahawks and Career Earnings

Klint Kubiak is heading from the Seattle Seahawks to the Las Vegas Raiders in a move that represents the financial peak of a 15-year coaching saga, transforming him from a respected coordinator into one of the NFL’s newly minted multi-millionaire head coaches. Capitalizing on a season where he revitalized Seattle’s attack, Kubiak leveraged his soaring stock to secure the top job for a Raiders franchise desperate for an offensive identity. The role change is significant, but just how drastic is the pay raise for the former assistant, and what does this promotion mean for his long-term net worth?

What is Klint Kubiak’s net worth?

Klint Kubiak‘s net worth is approximately $3 million, although the exact figure is not available publicly. Klint signed with the Seahawks in 2025, spending only one season but making a significant impact. Although he is 38 years old, he has been coaching since 2010. The earnings from his lengthy coaching career have contributed to his net worth.

Before the Seahawks, he held coaching roles in other NFL teams like the San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, and Kansas City Chiefs. His total net worth is expected to see a rapid rise after accepting the Raiders’ head coach position.

Klint Kubiak’s contract breakdown

Kubiak signed his current Seattle Seahawks contract on January 26, 2025, meaning he has already completed one year in that position. His career as the Hawks’ OC will conclude this year, as reports surfaced on February 2, 2026, indicating he is set to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders following the Super Bowl.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold hugs offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime at Lumen Field.

While official terms are pending the post-Super Bowl signing, industry insiders project the Raiders will secure Kubiak with a five-year contract valued between $65 million and $75 million. This long-term commitment is designed to align Kubiak’s tenure with the development of the franchise’s expected No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Klint Kubiak’s salary

In 2024, Klint Kubiak was the offensive coordinator of the New Orleans Saints. With the franchise finishing at the bottom that season, he was not seen as a top choice, but the Seahawks put their trust in him, and he delivered. An NFL offensive coordinator’s average salary in 2022 was $1 million a year. Given that Kubiak wasn’t a sought-after name when the Seahawks hired him, his current salary is likely to be approximately $1 million or more. However, the exact numbers have not been substantiated.

With the Raiders’ vacancy being viewed as a ‘Kubiak or bust’ situation by the fan base and ownership, his bargaining power has reached its zenith. Reports suggest the Raiders are prepared to offer essentially a “blank check” to ensure he leads their 2026 rebuild. This could push his starting salary to $14 million or $15 million annually, effectively tripling his previous career-high earnings in a single stroke.

Klint Kubiak’s career earnings

The 38-year-old has accumulated coaching experience spanning over a decade in the NFL. However, in the first few years of his NFL coaching career, he held entry-level roles such as offensive quality control coach, wide receiver coach, or offensive assistant. Those positions usually pay $150,000 to $400,000 annually.

He was elevated to an offensive coordinator for the first time in 2021 with the Minnesota Vikings and subsequently served as OC for the Saints and Seahawks. The NFL OCs get paid between $1 million and $2.5 million. Given the combined income derived from his NFL career that has lasted beyond a decade, his total earnings are likely to be between $5 million and $7 million.

Klint Kubiak’s college and professional career

Kubiak officially started his coaching career at 23, meaning he had a short football career before transitioning to this role. He played as a safety for Colorado State for four years. His first coaching job was with Texas A&M in collegiate football.

Despite having no experience as an NFL player, his coaching talent prompted the Minnesota Vikings to hire him as the offensive quality control coach. Subsequently, he worked for several NFL teams (two terms with the Vikings and Broncos) before landing the offensive coordinator role with the Seahawks. Now, he is set to start his first head-coach role with the Raiders.

Klint Kubiak’s brand endorsements

Unlike the top NFL players, the assistant coaches or offensive coordinators don’t have significant brand endorsements, including Kubiak. Perhaps it could change if he delivers positive results as the head coach.

Klint Kubiak’s house and cars

Kubiak leads a private life. Therefore, the details about his real estate or cars aren’t publicly available.