What Is Rashid Shaheed’s Ethnicity? Exploring Seahawks WR’s Religion, Nationality, Family Roots & His Background

Rashid Shaheed’s journey to the Super Bowl is a reminder that hard work can change everything. Once undrafted and overlooked, Shaheed entered the league with no guarantees and had to earn every opportunity. Now, he’s heading to the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks after becoming a reliable playmaker.

In the Divisional Round playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers, Shaheed turned the spotlight on himself. He returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, setting the tone for a dominant 41-6 victory. Known for his speed and big-play ability, Shaheed has recorded 15 catches for 188 yards and two touchdowns across nine games.

Rashid Shaheed comes from an athletic family, a background that helped shape his competitive mindset and prepared him for the challenges that followed.

What is Rashid Shaheed’s ethnicity?

There is no publicly available information regarding Shaheed’s ethnicity. While Rashid Shaheed has not publicly spoken on the record about his ethnicity, his athletic background is well established. Shaheed comes from a family deeply rooted in track and field.

His father, Haneef, was a collegiate sprinter at Arizona State, while his mother, Cassondra, competed in the 400-meter hurdles at San Diego State. That legacy continues with his siblings. Haneef now coaches sprinters at Madison High in San Diego, including Shaheed’s youngest sister, Amirah, a first-team All-CIF selection in the 100 and 200 meters. Another sister, Aysha, is part of the school-record 4×100-meter relay team and ranks on the school’s all-time lists in both the 100 and 200 at Cal.

What is Rashid Shaheed’s religion?

There are no reliable sources that confirm Shaheed’s religion, as Shaheed has not publicly discussed his religious beliefs. Like many professional athletes, Shaheed has kept that aspect of his life private, choosing instead to let his performance on the field and his journey through the league define him.

What is Rashid Shaheed’s nationality?

He was born on August 31, 1998, in Phoenix, Arizona. Shaheed is of American nationality. After his family moved back to California while he was still in preschool, he grew up a Chargers fan, soaking in football long before it became his future.

During his high school years, Rashid Shaheed did it all, playing on both offense and defense while also dominating on the track at Mt. Carmel High School. He captured San Diego Section titles in the 200 and 400 meters, yet even with that success, he knew sprinting alone wasn’t his end goal.

Shaheed initially planned to attend USC on a track and field scholarship, a testament to his elite speed, but football kept calling.

When Rashid Shaheed and his parents weighed his future, the choice seemed obvious to everyone but him. A track scholarship to USC, especially at a time when the program was thriving, felt like the clear and safe path. His father, Haneef, didn’t hide his disbelief at the debate.

“If you weigh those two things, track at USC versus football at FCS, as a parent, you kind of look at your kid like, ‘What are you talking about? It’s not even a question. You’re going to USC to run track,” Haneef said. “At the time, [USC] had a phenomenal team, and he just didn’t want to do it.”

But Rashid Shaheed wasn’t swayed. Choosing passion over convenience, he committed to Weber State to chase the game he truly loved.

What once felt like a gamble quickly turned into a breakthrough. In a new role and on a new stage, Shaheed flourished at Weber State, emerging as a four-time All-American and rewriting the record books with an FBS-record seven kickoff return touchdowns. The decision that raised eyebrows became the one that defined him.