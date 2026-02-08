What is Rashid Shaheed’s Net Worth in 2026 – Salary with Seattle Seahawks and Career Earnings

Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed is all set to make a notable mark in his career ahead with the Seattle Seahawks‘ fourth Super Bowl appearance. With 2x Pro Bowl selections and a first-team All-Pro honor, the 27-year-old stands on a notable career, leading the charts with 2243 career receiving yards. However, besides gathering notable recognition in his 4-year-long NFL career, the Phoenix, Arizona native has also built a fine fortune for himself. Here’s everything to know about his net worth, contract, and salary during a one-year contract with the Seahawks.

What is Rashid Shaheed’s net worth in 2026?

Rashid Shaheed has an estimated net worth of $2 million – $4 million in 2026. This estimate is based on his NFL earnings and reported figures from Marca. Born on August 31, 1998, in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, Shaheed grew up in San Diego, California. He played college football at Weber State University (2017–2021) before signing with the New Orleans Saints in 2022 as an undrafted free agent. Shaheed played for the Saints from 2022 to part of 2025, and was then traded to the Seattle Seahawks in late 2025, where he continues to play in 2026.

Rashid Shaheed’s contract breakdown

Rashid Shaheed is currently under contract with the New Orleans Saints, following a consistent rise from undrafted free agent to core offensive contributor. He entered the NFL in 2022, signing a three-year undrafted rookie deal with the Saints. His 2022 and 2023 seasons were played on near-minimum NFL salaries, earning roughly $705,000 in 2022 and about $870,000 in 2023, while he proved his value as a receiver and elite return specialist.

New Orleans rewarded that growth in April 2024 with a two-year contract extension worth around $11 million. The deal runs through the 2025 season and includes a signing bonus and guaranteed money, making it the most lucrative contract of his career so far. As of 2026, Shaheed is coming off that extension and is positioned to either negotiate a new long-term deal with the Saints or test NFL free agency (depending upon his performance).

What is Rashid Shaheed’s salary?

Rashid Shaheed is currently finishing out the contract he signed with the New Orleans Saints and was traded mid-season to the Seattle Seahawks; his current payout reflects the 2024 extension and remaining 2025 salary on that deal.

Here’s a breakdown of the payouts and bonuses:

New Orleans Saints 2022 ~$705,000 — New Orleans Saints 2023 ~$870,000 — New Orleans Saints 2024 $985,000 $1,000,000 signing bonus New Orleans Saints 2025 $4,200,000 — Seattle Seahawks 2025 (post-trade) $2,100,000 —

Shaheed’s 2024 contract extension was a one-year, ~$5.2 million deal with a $1 million signing bonus. However, after being traded to Seattle, he received the remaining base salary of about $2.1 million under that same deal.

Rashid Shaheed’s career earnings

Rashid Shaheed has earned approximately $10–11 million USD across his entire NFL career so far. This includes rookie salaries, base pay, and bonuses. He entered the league in 2022 with the New Orleans Saints on an undrafted free-agent deal, earning about $705,000 in his rookie season, followed by roughly $870,000 in 2023. His biggest jump came in 2024, when he signed a contract extension worth around $5.2 million, including a $1 million signing bonus. In 2025, Shaheed earned an estimated $4.2 million in base salary before his deal expired.

Rashid Shaheed’s brand deals and endorsements

Rashid Shaheed currently has a small but growing endorsement portfolio, focused mainly on consumer and lifestyle brands rather than large global sponsorships. He has appeared in promotional campaigns for Little Caesars, taking part in social media marketing and fan-focused advertising tied to the brand. He has also partnered with Raising Cane’s, where his involvement has included regional promotions and digital content aimed at NFL audiences. These deals are typically structured around appearances and online promotions rather than long-term endorsement contracts.