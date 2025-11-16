What is Rashid Shaheed’s Net Worth in 2025? All About NFL WR’s Salary, Career Earnings & More

Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed’s numbers this season haven’t been eye-catching, but his contract growth and rising market value still make his financial profile worth examining. After going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, Rashid Shaheed was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New Orleans Saints.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The wide receiver’s first touch on the professional field was a 44-yard rushing touchdown, and in his second game, he repeated the feat, but this time it was 53 yards.

Even though his initial contract was small, his performance helped him get a bigger one within a few years. So, what is his net worth?

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Rashid Shaheed’s net worth?

There are no credible sources that have revealed Shaheed’s net worth as of November 2025. Based on his multiple contracts, he is likely a millionaire. With the extent that his contract valuations are increasing, it won’t be long before there is an official revelation of his net worth. Drew Rosenhaus of Rosenhaus Sports represents the wide receiver and is responsible for representing him and managing his finances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rashid Shaheed’s contract breakdown

The most interesting aspect of Shaheed’s contract is the massive hikes that he has received. Initially, he received a 2-year contract valued at $1,575,000, with $222,000 guaranteed. In 2024, he signed a 2-year contract with the New Orleans Saints, valued at $5,185,000, representing a more than 200% increase. Currently, he plays for the Seattle Seahawks after being traded.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Rashid Shaheed’s salary breakdown

As per Salary Sport, Rashid’s current salary is $4,200,000, which is more than 20 times his initial salary. Apart from his base salary, he also receives a signing bonus and a workout bonus, which increased his salary by a few hundred thousand dollars. Here is a breakdown of Rashid Shaheed’s salary.

Teams Year Salary Bonus New Orleans Saints 2022 $705,000 $56,528 New Orleans Saints 2023 $870,000 New Orleans Saints 2024 $985,000 $250,000 Seattle Seahawks 2025 $4,200,000 Total $6,760,000 $306,528

ADVERTISEMENT

Rashid Shaheed’s career earnings

Rashid Shaheed’s career earnings stand at $7,066,528 as of November 2025. It is no surprise that the wide receiver’s career earnings are so high. Following his impressive debut, no one can question his ability to accumulate a fortune in just four years as a professional football player.

Rashid Shaheed’s college and professional career

Rashid Shaheed spent four years at Weber State, representing the Weber State Wildcats. He was practically untouchable, with his stats speaking for themselves. The wide receiver remains the only player in Weber State’s history to earn four consecutive All-American honors. Shaheed’s 147 receptions for 2,178 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns are the seventh highest for the Wildcats, while his 5,478 all-purpose yards are the third highest.

ADVERTISEMENT

While he is yet to carry forward his glorious college career into the professional field, it remains an impressive one: 139 receptions for 2,058 yards, 12 touchdowns, 148 rushing yards and 1 rushing touchdown, 1,775 return yards, and 2 touchdowns. In the span of four years, he made First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl in 2023.

Rashid Shaheed’s brand endorsements

Rashid Shaheed has two brand deals, with Little Caesars and Raising Cane’s. In both food chains, he was seen promoting meals and sponsoring contests. His social media handles have pictures of him endorsing the brands. The details of his brand contracts are kept private.

Within a few years, Rashid Shaheed has made quite a name for himself. He has been carrying the sparks from his previous years and adding a little more every year. But the wide receiver still has a long way to go. Multi-million-dollar contracts and brand deals are tempting, but if he continues his current form, his earnings and brand deals will increase, making his current contracts look modest in comparison.