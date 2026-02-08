What Is Sam Darnold’s Net Worth in 2026 – Salary With Seattle Seahawks and Career Earnings

Sam Darnold didn’t just rewrite his narrative; he dominated the Super Bowl conversation, turning what used to be “Is he the guy?” into “How did he make this happen?” After Seattle’s big-stage run validated the franchise’s $100.5 million commitment, Darnold’s journey from castoff labels to headline quarterback now reads like a strong comeback story.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Sam Darnold’s net worth?

As of 2026, Sam Darnold has an estimated net worth of $45 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The primary source of his wealth is his NFL contract as the quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks. His wealth comes from his NFL contracts, which include the typical mix of base salary, bonuses, and incentives for a starting quarterback.

Additionally, his earnings are supplemented by endorsement deals with well-known brands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sam Darnold’s contract breakdown

Darnold’s on-field resurgence translated directly into financial security. Following his Pro Bowl season with the Vikings, the Seahawks rewarded him with a three-year, $100.5 million contract, with a $32 million signing bonus, $55 million in guaranteed cash, and an average annual salary of $33.5 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The deal has been structured with the team in mind in case they decide to part ways with Darnold after the first season, having given him $37.5 million. The second-year salary will be $27.5 million with a $17.5 million injury guarantee.

The third year of the deal is fully non-guaranteed and would pay Darnold $35.5 million if he remains on the roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Sam Darnold’s salary?

In 2026, Darnold will earn a base salary of $12.3 million, along with a $15 million roster bonus and a $200,000 workout bonus. His total cap hit for the season will be $36.4 million, and his dead cap value will be $25.6 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team Year Salary Bonuses Seahawks 2025 $5,300,000 $32,200,000 Seahawks 2026 $12,300,000 $15,200,000 Seahawks 2027 $25,300,000 $10,200,000 Seahawks 2028 – Void Year

What are Sam Darnold’s career earnings?

Sam Darnold has accumulated $120.03 million over seven seasons through the 2026 season, as calculated by Spotrac. He has accumulated his earnings from five teams in his NFL career, with a steady increase in earnings after joining each team.

ADVERTISEMENT

His professional career began with the New York Jets, where he accumulated $25.7 million in earnings over three seasons, mostly from signing bonuses and roster bonuses. He then went on to play for the Carolina Panthers for two seasons, earning $28.4 million in base salary and roster incentives.

His one-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers added up to an extra $5.9 million, whereas with the Minnesota Vikings he earned $20 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most recently, his time with the Seattle Seahawks has produced $40 million, marking the highest earnings of his career.

What are Sam Darnold’s brand endorsements?

Darnold’s money moves aren’t just coming on Sundays. The Seahawks QB has had brand sponsorships, with brands including Blast, Bojangles, KonaRed (coffee), Nike, Bose, Panini, and Bud Light.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Darnold (@samdarnold) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

He has also partnered with major brands such as Amazon and Bounty Paper Towels, sharing these collaborations through sponsored posts on his Instagram.

Sam Darnold’s college and professional career

Darnold played his college football at USC. He went from backup to a starter, quickly becoming the face of a Trojans team highlighted by big performances and a run culminating in a Rose Bowl win.

He entered the NFL as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 draft, starting his NFL career with the Jets, then moving on to the Panthers, and finally a backup stint with the 49ers.

His arc finally flipped in 2024 with the Vikings, leading them to a breakout season and a playoff appearance, adding a Pro Bowl selection to his resume.

Darnold moved on to the Seahawks and kept the momentum going to a Super Bowl run. In the regular season this year with the Seahawks, Darnold has posted 4,048 passing yards and 25 touchdowns with 14 interceptions, finishing with a 55.7 QBR. The numbers and the spotlight finally matched what talent scouts once projected.