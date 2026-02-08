What Is Tory Horton’s Ethnicity? Religion, Nationality & More About Seahawks WR

You can see the discipline in the way Tory Horton runs his routes. The Seahawks’ rookie plays with a maturity that betrays his age, and it’s turning heads across the NFC West. But off the field, Horton is a closed book. He isn’t posting his life story on Instagram or giving long-winded interviews about his heritage. That privacy has only made the 12s more curious. While the stats tell one story, fans are now looking past the box score to find out exactly who Tory Horton is and where he comes from.

What is Tory Horton’s ethnicity?

While Horton has not publicly detailed his specific ethnic background in interviews, his roots are firmly planted in a highly competitive athletic family in Fresno, California. Born to Tim and Zezette Horton, he is the youngest of five siblings who set a high bar for success. His brother, Tyler Horton, was a standout cornerback at Boise State who spent time with the Miami Dolphins, and his sister, Jeane Horton, built a professional volleyball career overseas after starring at UTEP.

Growing up in this environment shaped Horton’s character more than any specific label. His college coach, Jay Norvell, highlighted this loyalty and discipline when major programs tried to poach Horton in the transfer portal.

“He’s meant so much to me because he’s been so loyal to me,” Norvell said of Horton’s character. “He really could have went anywhere in the country. And it’s because of his character (that he stays). A lot of kids wouldn’t do that.”

What is Tory Horton’s religion?

Horton generally keeps his personal life offline, but he has been clear that his faith plays a central role in his career. Following his selection by the Seahawks in the 2025 NFL Draft, Horton broke his usual silence to credit his journey to a higher power, specifically referencing his recovery from a college injury.

Imago Tory Horton at Colorado State (Credit: Instagram)

“At the end of the day, God had his plan for me, and I’m happy I ended up in Seattle,” Horton said in his first interview as a Seahawk. “I’m blessed I’m here now, and I just want to make the best of my opportunity.”

What is Tory Horton’s nationality?

Tory Horton is American, born on November 29, 2002, in Fresno, California. His path to the NFL was defined by a classic American underdog story, starting at Washington Union High School, proving himself at Nevada, and then dominating at Colorado State. His performance in camp immediately translated to the pro level, catching the eye of the Seahawks coaching staff.

Head Coach Mike Macdonald noted early on that Horton’s background prepared him for the rigors of the NFL.

“He’s making multiple plays every day,” Macdonald said during training camp. “So, it is great for the Seahawks, great for him, and great competition in the receiver room.”

For Horton, the focus remains on the field, where his play is quickly making his name known across the league.