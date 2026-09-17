“Where Am I Going to Go”: Mike Macdonald Reveals Feeling Hurt After Leaving John Harbaugh’s Backroom at Ravens

Nine seasons. One relationship that shaped a coaching career. And one gut-wrenching question that haunted Mike Macdonald as he packed his bags for Seattle. When the Baltimore Ravens‘ longtime defensive mastermind finally walked away from John Harbaugh’s staff in 2024 to become the Seahawks’ head coach, the move looked like a natural next step from the outside. But behind closed doors, Macdonald admits it was anything but easy.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I worked for 10 years for him; gave an honest decade of work for him and his brother,” Macdonald said on In Depth with Graham Bensinger. “I love him. I love his family. You tell me I got to work for Jim and John Harbaugh- I’m like one of four people that ever got to say that just really I take a lot of pride in that.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think actually that was an area of growth for me was making the Seahawks team, in my identity and true to me. I actually remember almost feeling- coach the defense in the image of the way John wanted his football team…And it actually kind of hurt me because when I went from Baltimore to Seattle, I was like John’s guy that now doesn’t have John anymore. And so it’s like where does that where am I going to go? Is Mike Macdonald good enough? I remember thinking having doubt in that.”

Mike Macdonald spent nine seasons working under John Harbaugh on his coaching staff. He started off as an intern with the Baltimore Ravens in 2014. But as the years went by, Macdonald became a crucial piece of the Ravens’ defensive unit.

ADVERTISEMENT

He climbed from defensive assistant (2015-2016), backs coach (2017), and linebackers coach (2018-2020) to ultimately becoming the defensive coordinator in 2022. During this term, Harbaugh oversaw and supervised Macdonald as the head coach. So, naturally, the current Seahawks HC credited Harbaugh for his professional growth.

“I don’t think it’s possible to overstate his influence on me,” Macdonald said earlier this year. “I love John Harbaugh. He’s one of my biggest mentors. He was willing to take chances on me when other people weren’t and invested in me throughout my career. He had a vision for me and my career that I probably didn’t have for myself… I can’t say how much I love him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After spending nine seasons together, Mike Macdonald parted ways with John Harbaugh to become the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks in January 2024. And Macdonald didn’t take much time to showcase his learnings as the HC.

In his debut season, Macdonald finished 2nd in their division with a record of 10-7. But a season later, the Seahawks not only won their division (NFC West), but also clinched the NFC championship and Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harbaugh was immensely proud of Mike Macdonald’s success as head coach. When the two ran into each other shortly at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this year, Harbaugh greeted Macdonald with a “big hug” and jokingly told reporters:

“It was a big hug, congratulations, and he’s always smiles right now,” Harbaugh said of Macdonald. “I can’t imagine why. And well-deserved. Proud of Mike. One of my favorite people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

So, although Macdonald was in a clueless state for a moment after leaving Harbaugh’s Ravens, he is now well settled as the head honcho of the Seahawks.