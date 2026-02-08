Who Are Anthony Bradford’s Parents? Meet Single Mother Latoya Bradford

Essentials Inside The Story Anthony Bradford's rise traces back to a powerful story of family

Behind his growth into a trusted starter stands a single mother

Now on football's biggest stage, Bradford is chasing his biggest dream

Seattle Seahawks offensive guard Anthony Bradford has quickly become a reliable starter on the team’s offensive line during his young career. At 6-foot-4 and 335 pounds, Bradford stands out for his impressive physical transformation and steady play. With Bradford being a major part of his team’s revamped OL this season, the Seahawks are now heading to the Super Bowl. So, let’s dive into more details about the people who shaped Bradford’s success.

Who are Anthony Bradford’s parents?

Born April 28, 2001, Anthony Bradford grew up in Muskegon, Michigan, and was raised by his single mother, Latoya Bradford. As the middle child of three, Anthony grew up with his older sister Marian and younger sister Brianna. While Latoya raised all three on her own, their tight-knit family has been a factor that fueled Anthony’s success.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Bradford  (@_kallmeabb)

When the Seahawks drafted Anthony in 2023, Latoya proudly called her son a ‘quiet storm.’ She also shared how much she treasures her camaraderie with Anthony, especially since he’s her only boy. From the very beginning, Latoya has cheered Anthony on as his biggest fan.

What is the ethnicity of Anthony Bradford’s parents?

Anthony Bradford’s mother comes from African American descent and has lived her whole life in Muskegon while raising her kids. Around the time Anthony turned 11, she enrolled him in organized football with the Lakeshore Lions youth team right there in Muskegon. That early step in the local community really sparked Anthony’s passion and prepared him for high school football.

After being enrolled in Muskegon High School, Anthony Bradford then excelled as both a left and right tackle for the Big Reds. He helped drive an incredible run for Muskegon, including wins in 27 straight games and consecutive Michigan Division 3 state championships in 2016 and 2017. Before graduating in 2019, Anthony drew tons of NCAA FBS scholarship offers, but he ultimately chose Louisiana State University and left home to chase his dreams.

The Muskegon native then started 17 games over two seasons for the LSU Tigers. As a freshman in 2019, Bradford played three games as the Tigers recorded a 15-0 season, and went on to win the National Championship Game by 42-25 against Clemson. Then, as a junior, Bradford started all 12 games and helped LSU to a 10-4 record season, along with a 63-7 win over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl. By January 2023, Bradford declared for the NFL Draft and turned his mother’s dreams for him into reality.

Inside Anthony Bradford’s relationship with his parents

When the Seahawks picked Anthony Bradford in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, he opened up about his deep connection with his mom.

“It’s been a long road,” Anthony Bradford told reporters after being drafted. “My mom has been with me the entire time of my life. She has made me the man that I am today. Our relationship is very tight, and I have nothing but love for my mom.”

At that time, as per Over the Cap, an early fourth-round pick like Anthony Bradford was expected to receive an average salary of about $4.7 million. When reporters asked what he’d do with the money, Bradford didn’t hesitate and made it clear that he planned to spend it on his mom, the one who raised him to achieve so much. Bradford’s family watched from the crowd, celebrating his success with hugs, tears, and pure joy.

“Anthony made my life as a parent easy,” Latoya told reporters after her son was drafted.

“I never had to get after him except for ‘boy thing,’ like falling out of a tree or getting on the roof,” said his mother. “God has surrounded Anthony, myself, and his two sisters over our lifetime. God will make Anthony part of his plan, and he will go out and execute that plan. This is so exciting as a parent. I can’t wait to go and watch my son play, yell and scream, cheer him on, and get my jersey!”

Moreover, Latoya played a huge role in building the foundation for Anthony Bradford’s discipline and physical growth, always encouraging and guiding him. From his early days, Anthony displayed natural athleticism and size, and she nurtured that energy by enrolling him in local sports. Now, as Anthony suits up for the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, you can bet Latoya will be one of the loudest voices cheering him on from the stands.